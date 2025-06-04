What is Brielle Biermann's net worth and salary?

Brielle Biermann is an American reality television star, social media influencer, and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Brielle Biermann is best known for her appearances on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and its spinoff "Don't Be Tardy."

Brielle the daughter of Kim Zolciak and Daniel Toce. She and her sister, Ariana Biermann, were adopted by Kim's husband, Kroy Biermann.

Brielle grew up in front of the cameras and became a breakout personality thanks to her fashion-forward image, candid personality, and growing online presence. She later launched a successful career as an influencer, developing a loyal following through beauty partnerships, sponsored content, and public appearances. Brielle has remained a staple of Bravo culture while navigating public scrutiny, personal reinvention, and family turmoil, particularly surrounding her parents' highly publicized financial and legal troubles. Her journey reflects the challenges of fame at a young age and the struggle to define oneself outside of a reality TV legacy.

Early Life and Rise to Fame

Brielle was introduced to television audiences as a child when her mother joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Her role expanded significantly with the launch of "Don't Be Tardy," where viewers watched her grow from a teenager into adulthood. As the show chronicled everything from prom to plastic surgery to her complicated relationship with her mother's husband, Kroy Biermann, Brielle became a key figure in Bravo's extended universe.

Off-screen, she built a brand around her image, capitalizing on her fame to pursue a career as a beauty influencer. With hundreds of thousands of followers across social media platforms, Brielle landed deals with makeup, fashion, and lifestyle brands, while also attracting attention for her striking resemblance to her mother and her evolving appearance.

Career and Business Ventures

Brielle has pursued various ventures tied to her public image, including launching a cosmetics line with Kim and participating in influencer campaigns. Her Instagram feed, often featuring designer outfits, luxury destinations, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into her family life, became central to her income. She has also expressed interest in entering the fashion and beauty space with her own brands, though several plans have stalled due to shifting family and financial dynamics.

Despite periodic criticism and public scrutiny, Brielle has remained open about cosmetic enhancements and life in the public eye, frequently defending her choices and speaking out about mental health, self-image, and growing up on camera.

Family, Relationships, and Public Scrutiny

As the daughter of Kim Zolciak and the adopted daughter of Kroy Biermann, Brielle has often found herself entangled in the drama of her parents' relationship. Kroy formally adopted Brielle after marrying Kim, and for many years, the family projected a united front on television. However, in recent years, Brielle has watched from the sidelines as Kim and Kroy's marriage deteriorated amid financial struggles, allegations of gambling, and foreclosure threats.

While she has stayed quieter than her sister Ariana about the fallout, Brielle has reportedly dealt with her own financial and emotional strain. Through it all, she has continued to show support for her siblings and mother, though her relationship with Kroy appears to have grown distant.

Life After "Don't Be Tardy"

As her family's Bravo shows ended and her parents' legal battles escalated, Brielle began to step back from the spotlight and refocus her public image. She remains a prominent figure on social media and has hinted at future television and business projects. Known for her loyalty to her inner circle and her desire to regain financial control, Brielle is entering a new phase marked by maturity, independence, and the search for long-term stability.

was born in Atlanta, Georgia in February 1997. She is the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann and the adopted daughter of Kroy Biermann. Brielle Biermann starred on the reality TV series The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2008 to 2009. From 2012 to 2017 she starred on the reality TV series Don't Be Tardy. Brielle Biermann has also appeared on episodes of the TV series Watch What Happens: Live, The Doctors, E! News Life, and Celebrity Page. She is also a model who walked for Michael Kuluva at New York Fashion Week in 2013. She has been romantically involved with minor league pitcher Michael Kopech of the Boston Red Sox. It was reported that Brielle Biermann earned $10 thousand for each episode of Don't Be Tardy for a total salary of $120 thousand.