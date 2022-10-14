What is Briana Banks' Net Worth?

Briana Banks is a German-American adult film actress and model who has a net worth of $3 million. Brian has had a very successful career as an adult actress. She has been nominated for several AVN and XRCO Awards. Her credits include "Taboo 2001," "Vision," "Briana Loves Jenna," "Layout," and "American Dad XXX: An Exquisite Films Parody." Among her honors, Banks was named Penthouse Pet of the Month for June of 2001. Banks was one of the first adult actresses to have an action figure made by Cyber F/X and Sota Toys. She was also a contributor author to the 2004 book "How to Have a XXX Sex Life: The Ultimate Vivid Guide".

Early Life

Briana Banks was born as Briana Bany on May 21, 1978 in Munich, West Germany to a German father and an American mother. When she was four, the family moved to the UK; they later settled in Simi Valley, California when Banks was seven. With her father still living in Germany, Briana left her mother's house when she was sixteen, taking her fourteen-year old sister Lorin with her. When she turned 18, Briana got the complete custody of her younger sister.

Career Beginnings

Banks began her career as a teenage model, gracing the cover of Teen magazine. Her long legs, prominent bust, and beautiful green eyes allowed her to succeed in the business modeling. Although she initially entered the industry using the pseudonym Mirage, she began going by Briana Banks in 1999 following a breast enlargement surgery. She chose the surname Banks after supermodel Tyra Banks.

Adult Career

When she was going by Mirage in the late 90s, Banks appeared in such adult videos as "Cumback Pussy 24," "Voodoo Lounge," "New Ends 14," "Kelly the Coed 5," and "18 and Nasty 11." Kicking off the new millennium, she appeared in "Down the Hatch 2"; "Taxi Dancer"; "Nasty Nymphos 29"; "The Babysitter 5"; and "Perverted Stories 28," among many other titles. Under her new name, Banks made her first adult appearance in the film "Decadent Whores 9." She went on to appear in a plethora of videos and films after this, amassing over 200 credits. Banks was featured in installments of such popular series as "White Trash Whore"; "Pussyman's Decadent Divas"; "Where the Boys Aren't"; "Lesbian Family Affair"; "Seduced by a Cougar"; and "Moms in Control." Among her other notable credits is the 2011 film "American Dad XXX: An Exquisite Films Parody," a adult parody of the Fox animated television series "American Dad!" In the film, Banks played the character Francine Smith.

Honors and Awards

Banks has been the recipient of numerous honors and awards for her adult career. In June of 2001, she was named the Penthouse Pet of the Month. That same year, Banks earned her first AVN Award nomination, for Most Outrageous Sex Scene for "Perverted Stories 28"; she shared it with her costar Mark Cummings. Moreover, she won the Hot d'Or Award for Best New American Starlet and received two XRCO Award nominations. In 2002, Banks earned Best Group Sex Scene AVN nominations for "Taboo 2001" and "Tails of Perversity 8," plus an XRCO Best Girl-Girl Sex Scene nomination for "My Plaything Jenna Jameson."

Banks earned three AVN nominations in 2003, including for Female Performer of the Year. She also received a few different nominations for her work in "Briana Loves Jenna," another of her many collaborations with Jenna Jameson. Banks had her next big awards year in 2008, when she received four AVN nominations for the film "Layout," including Best Actress, Best Anal Sex Scene, and Best Group Sex Scene. She earned an additional nomination that year for Best All-Girl Sex Scene for the video "Where the Boys Aren't 18." In 2009, Banks was nominated for her work in "Where the Boys Aren't 19: Arabian Nights" and "Perfect Match." Significantly, she was also inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame. Banks was later inducted into the XRCO Hall of Fame in 2016.

Other Appearances

Among her other media appearances, Banks appeared on the cable television limited series "Vivid Valley," broadcast in Europe in 2005 before airing on Playboy TV in the United States. The show highlighted the lives and careers of the women of the adult production company Vivid Entertainment Group, including Jenna Jameson, Savanna Samson, Tawny Roberts, and others.

Banks has also appeared as an action figure, having been one of the first adult actresses to have such a figure made in her likeness. The toy was created in partnership between Cyber F/X and Sota Toys in Los Angeles, California.

Lawsuit

In 2006, Banks was reported to have filed a federal lawsuit against the sex toy company Doc Johnson Enterprises, alleging that it had made unauthorized products using molds of her genitals. She sought over $75,000 in damages for the infraction.

Personal Life

Banks was previously engaged to fellow adult film star Bobby Vitale. After three years of engagement, they broke it off in 2006.