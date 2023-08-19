Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Oct 31, 1986 (36 years old) Place of Birth: Lewiston Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.67 m) Profession: Pornographic film actor, Actor, Model, Film director Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Brent Corrigan's Net Worth

What Is Brent Corrigan's Net Worth?

Brent Corrigan (also known as Sean Paul Lockhart) is an American adult film actor, director, and producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Though Brent Corrigan is best known for his work in adult films, he has also appeared in mainstream or independent films such as "Milk" (2008), "The Big Gay Musical" (2009), "Judas Kiss" (2011), "Sister Mary" (2011), "Triple Crossed" (2013), and "The Dark Place" (2014). Corrigan owns a production company, and he produced and starred in the 2013 film "Truth." Brent also directed "Triple Crossed" and the adult films "Summit" (2008), "Just the Sex 2" (2008), "Brent Corrigan's Big Easy" (2009), "Brent Corrigan's Working Hard" (2010), "Brent Corrigan's Heat" (2010), and "Loving Brent Corrigan" (2018). In 2005, Brent, who also worked under the name Fox Ryder, announced that he was underage when he began starring in adult films for Cobra Video. The public announcement caused controversy, and as a result, those films were banned. The announcement also resulted in Cobra Video suing Corrigan for breaching the company's contract – and to prevent the use of the stage name Brent Corrigan. The legal dispute was reportedly settled out of court between Brent and the founder of Cobra Video, the late Bryan Kocis, who was murdered in 2007.

Early Life

Brent Corrigan was born Sean Paul Lockhart on October 31, 1986, in Lewiston, Idaho. Brent and his three siblings grew up in Mill Creek, Washington. When he was 8 or 9 years old, his mother and his stepfather divorced. Corrigan often wrote plays and other projects – and he wasn't shy in taking the lead role in school plays. He moved to San Diego, California, in 2003 before starting his junior year in high school. Around this time, Brent started dating an older man who, in his own words, "introduced him to a life that wasn't fitting to a teenager." His boyfriend contacted the adult film production company Cobra Videos with nude pictures of Corrigan. Since Brent was underage at the time, his boyfriend produced a fake ID (which Corrigan agreed to) in order to work for the company. Brent's boyfriend arranged a webcam audition in which Corrigan was observed by Bryan Kocis, the owner of Cobra Video. Brent agreed to film sex scenes with Kocis in a "non-action video scene" and six "action video scenes" in exchange for a used Volkswagen Jetta. Corrigan entered into a sexual relationship with Kocis, who was more than 20 years his senior. The relationship ended before Brent turned 18.

Career

In 2004, Brent began starring in pornographic films for Cobra Video such as "Every Poolboy's Dream" and "Schoolboy Crush." In 2006, he appeared in "The Velvet Mafia: Part 1" and "Velvet Mafia 2" for Falcon Studios under the name Fox Ryder. After he admitted that he was underage when he made his first few movies, Cobra Video pulled four of his films from circulation. Corrigan's 2008 film "Summit" won a GayVN Award for Best Pro/Am Film, and two years later, he earned a GayVN Award for Web Performer of the Year. He had a small role in the 2008 film "Milk," which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, and in 2010, he switched his focus from pornography to gay-themed mainstream and independent films. Brent starred in the 2011 drama "Judas Kiss," which won a TLA Gaybie Award for Best Drama and a Q Cinema Festival award for Best Feature Debut and earned him a TLA Gaybie Award and a Philadelphia International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival award. In 2011, he also appeared in the musical comedy "Sister Mary" and the "I Was a Teenage Werebear" segment of the horror-comedy anthology film "Chillerama." Next, Corrigan starred in the 2012 short film "Welcome to New York," which won the Audience Favorite award for Narrative Short at the Louisville LGBT Film Festival.

In 2013, Brent produced and starred in the psychological thriller "Truth," and he directed and appeared in the mystery-thriller "Triple Crossed." In 2014, he followed those films with another mystery-thriller, "The Dark Place," and the horror-comedy "Kissing Darkness," and "The Dark Place" won a TLA Gaybie Award for Best Thriller. Corrigan turned his focus back to pornography in 2016, appearing in films such as "Ultra Fan" (2016), "About Last Night" (2016), "Into the Blue" (2017), "Hook'd" (2017), "Earthbound – Heaven to Hell 2" (2017), "Mojave Heat" (2018), and "Loving Brent Corrigan" (2018). Brent has been an advocate for safer sex in the pornography industry, and he wrote on his website, "Between the ages of 17 and 19 I participated in filming porn without using protection. They call it bareback, but personally I prefer the words 'unprotected' or 'not safe' – because that's what it means. It was then that I began to understand that this work could be filmed with respect and care to the models. I wanted to prove it possible; models could be paid well. No one needed to be demeaned or degraded (unless they were into that sort of thing). Most importantly, I wanted to be one of the good guys proving it could be done successfully without risking the health of the 'models.'" In a 2013 interview with "Same Same," Corrigan stated, "I think I'm the best person to advocate safer sex practices given the poor choices I made in the public eye as a young person."

Personal Life

Brent's ex-boyfriend Bryan Kocis was murdered in January 2007. Male escorts Joseph Kerekes and Harlow Cuadra were charged with Kocis' murder, and both were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Corrigan cooperated with authorities to help find Kocis' killers, and he testified for the prosecution during Cuadra's trial. According to prosecutors, Kerekes and Cuadra killed Kocis because they wanted to "destroy the competition" and make a "million-dollar" movie with Corrigan, who had recently been sued by Kocis for copyright infringement regarding the use of his stage name. The 2016 film "King Cobra" was based on a book about the murder, Andrew E. Stoner and Peter A. Conway's "Cobra Killer: Gay Porn, Murder, and the Manhunt to Bring the Killers to Justice," with Garrett Clayton starring as Corrigan and Christian Slater portraying Kocis.

Awards

In 2010, Corrigan won a GayVN Award for Web Performer of the Year. In 2012, "Judas Kiss" earned him a TLA Gaybie Award for Best Supporting Actor and a Philadelphia International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival Rising Star Award. In 2023, Brent was inducted into the Grabby Awards Wall of Fame, and in 2017, he was honored with a Grabby Award for Lifetime Achievement. In 2018, he won a GayVN Award for Best Actor for "Ultra Fan."