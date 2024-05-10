Table of Contents Expand OnlyFans Earnings

What is Breckie Hill's net worth?

Breckie Hill is an American social media personality and content creator who has a net worth of $5 million. Breckie Hill is especially popular on Instagram, TikTok and OnlyFans. As of this writing, Breckie has 2 million followers on Instagram and 3.6 million followers on TikTok.

She is five foot 3, and her measurements are 36-24-38. In May 2024, it was revealed that the phrases "breckie hill leaked" and "breckie hill leaks" were among the 20 most searched phrases in Google that lead traffic to Reddit. She has drawn comparisons to LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

In 2024 Breckie posed for a provocative billboard campaign for the underwear company MeUndies.

OnlyFans Earnings

Breckie Hill was born on April 18, 2003, in Edina, Minnesota. She was a cheerleader in high school then briefly attended the University of Miami with the intention of eventually going to med school. She has revealed that the reason she decided to join OnlyFans was because it was costing over $85,000 per year for her to attend the school with tuition, room, board etc. So Breckie instead chose to make money right away.

In an September 2023, interview on the podcast/YouTube show "One Night with Steiny," Breckie claimed she was making over $500,000 PER MONTH from OnlyFans. If true, just using $500k per month as a minimum, that would be an annual run-rate of $6 million. She also claimed to have made over $300,000 on a single day once.

Her parents are not only supportive of her OnlyFans career, her mother is her manager and helps with content production.