What is Brandi Love's net worth and salary?

Brandi Love is an American adult model and actress who has a net worth of $4 million. She is a member of both the XRCO and AVN Halls of Fame. She operates multiple premium subscription platforms, which are the source of the majority of her income today.

Connection to Jesse Livermore

Brandi Love was born in Dearborn, Michigan on March 29, 1973.

Brandi's birth name is Tracey Lynn Livermore. Her great-grandfather is the famous stock trader Jesse Livermore, who is considered the pioneer of day trading. He became more well-known thanks to the 1923 book "Confessions of a Stock Operator," which detailed Jesse's incredible rise to extreme wealth, his luxurious splurges and his eventual crash.

In 1901, at the age of 24, Livermore made his first million dollars by shorting the market during the Panic of 1901. He then went on to make another fortune in the 1907 Panic. By the end of the 1920s, Livermore was one of the richest men in the world.

At his peak in 1929, Jesse Livermore was worth $100 million. That's the same as around $2 billion today. Most impressively, he earned that fortune trading his own money. He did not manager another person's wealth and did not work for a large firm.

Unfortunately, Livermore's success was not to last. In 1929, he lost most of his fortune in the stock market crash. He attempted to make a comeback, but he was unsuccessful and he declared bankruptcy in 1934.

Brandi Love's Career

Brandi Love is known for working in the "Hot Wife" and MILF adult categories. She launched her website in 2004 and started performing in Los Angeles in 2008. In February 2015 Love signed a deal with Brazzers for a 12-scene deal to complete her adult career.

Brandi is also the co-owner and chief financial officer for two multimedia companies. Brandi Love has appeared on the The Howard Stern Show and The Tyra Banks Show. She founded the organization Parents in Adult and has also been a public speaker and spokesperson. Love won an award for Best Cougar/MILF Performer in 2013.

In 2008 Brandy published a book titled "Getting Wild Sex from Your Conservative Woman."

As of this writing she has over 1 million followers on Twitter.

Personal Life

Brandi has been married to Chris Potoski since 1994. They live in North Carolina and Florida, and have one child.

In 2016 Brandi announced she was supporting Donald Trump for President. After responding to some critics over Twitter with insults, she was briefly banned from the platform. Ahead of the 2024 election she announced her intention to support Ron DeSantis.