What is Brande Roderick's net worth?

Brande Roderick is an American actress and model who has a net worth of $2 million. Brande Roderick is best known for her appearances in Playboy magazine and her role on the TV show "Baywatch." She appeared in 22 episodes of Baywatch between 2000 and 2001.

Biography

Born in Novato, California, in 1974, Roderick began her modeling career in her late teens. Her big break came in 1998 when she was chosen as Playboy's Playmate of the Month for April. This led to further work with Playboy, including being named Playmate of the Year in 2001. Around this time, she was one of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's girlfriends.

Roderick's Playboy success helped launch her acting career. Her most notable role was as Leigh Dyer on "Baywatch Hawaii" from 2000 to 2001. This stint on the popular lifeguard drama significantly increased her public profile.

Beyond "Baywatch," Roderick appeared in several films, including "Starsky & Hutch" (2004) and "The Nanny Diaries" (2007). She also participated in reality TV shows, competing on "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2009 and again in 2013.

In the years following her "Baywatch" fame, Roderick continued to work in entertainment but also branched out into other ventures. She launched a line of swimwear and became involved in various business endeavors. In 2015, she published her book, "Bounce Don't Break," which offers advice on resilience and success.

More recently, Roderick has maintained a lower public profile. She's been focused on her family life. She was married to former NFL player Glenn Cadrez from 2007 to 2017. They have two children together. While less active in the entertainment industry, she occasionally makes appearances at events and continues to engage with fans through social media.

OnlyFans Earnings

In recent years Brande has proudly earned significant income by posing nude on OnlyFans. Speaking to Fox Ness in 2024, she explained that she makes far more money today thanks to OnlyFans than she earned at the peak of her acting and modeling career.

"It's been great honestly. Me being a single mom of two boys with no financial support from their father, I have to take care of my family. And for me, my passion and love is acting and producing. So, in order for me to do that, I have, you know, my side job with OnlyFans, which helps to facilitate my other passion of acting and producing. So, for me, it's been really a wonderful outlet for me."