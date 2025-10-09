What is Billie Faiers' net worth?

Billie Faiers is an English television personality, businesswoman, and media figure best known for her appearances on the reality series "The Only Way Is Essex" and "Sam & Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries." Over the past decade, she has built a multifaceted career that spans television, fashion, and brand collaborations. Faiers first found fame as one of the breakout stars of "The Only Way Is Essex," where her charisma and relatable personality made her a fan favorite. She later transitioned into lifestyle and family-oriented programming alongside her sister Sam Faiers, with whom she built one of the most successful sister duos in British reality television. Beyond the screen, Billie has established herself as an entrepreneur and fashion designer, building her own brand identity through long-term partnerships and independent ventures.

Early Life

Billie Faiers was born on January 15, 1990, in Brentwood, Essex, England. She is the older sister of fellow television star Sam Faiers. Their parents, Suzanne Wells and Lee Faiers, separated when they were young, and the sisters were primarily raised by their mother. Growing up in Essex, Billie attended Shenfield High School and developed an early interest in fashion and beauty. Before her television career took off, she worked in various retail and styling roles, which later influenced her entrepreneurial ventures.

The Only Way Is Essex

Billie Faiers rose to fame in 2011 when she joined the cast of ITV2's reality show "The Only Way Is Essex," which had launched the previous year. The series, often described as a "semi-scripted soap," became a cultural phenomenon and helped define a new wave of British reality television. It introduced viewers to a colorful cast that included Mark Wright, Lauren Goodger, Amy Childs, James "Arg" Argent, Lydia Bright, Joey Essex, Gemma Collins, and Billie's younger sister Sam Faiers.

On the show, Billie quickly became known for her humor, confidence, and strong family ties—often appearing alongside her sister Sam. She was involved in many memorable storylines, including her friendships and business ventures, but largely steered clear of the more explosive romantic drama that consumed some of her co-stars. Her grounded demeanor and sense of style helped her stand out, and she remained a cast member for several years before moving on to other projects.

Television Success Beyond TOWIE

After leaving "The Only Way Is Essex," Billie transitioned into her own lifestyle-centered television projects. In 2016, she co-starred with her sister Sam in the ITVBe docuseries "Sam & Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries." The show, a spin-off of Sam's "The Baby Diaries," followed both sisters as they navigated motherhood, relationships, and growing business empires.

The series was a long-running hit for ITVBe, airing for nine seasons between 2016 and 2021. It showcased the sisters' close bond and evolving careers, helping them transition from reality TV personalities to established television brands. In 2021, the sisters launched a podcast titled "The Sam & Billie Show," which continues to reach large audiences through candid discussions about parenting, relationships, and everyday life.

In 2022, Billie expanded her television career further by starring in "Billie & Greg: The Family Diaries," a new docuseries focusing on her family life with her husband and children.

Business Ventures

Alongside her television career, Billie Faiers has built a strong reputation in the fashion and retail industry. She previously co-owned the boutique Minnies in Brentwood with her sister, which gained significant exposure thanks to their appearances on "The Only Way Is Essex." The store became a popular destination for fans of the show and expanded their influence in fashion.

Billie has since developed her own fashion lines and collaborations, including collections with major retailers such as Asda's George brand. Her ventures often reflect her personal style—accessible, family-friendly, and trend-driven. She has also engaged in numerous endorsement deals and social media partnerships, cementing her reputation as a leading figure in the British influencer and lifestyle market.

Personal Life

Billie Faiers married Greg Shepherd in 2019 after several years together. The couple shares three children: daughter Nelly, son Arthur, and a third child, Margot, born in December 2022. Much of her later television work focuses on her family's daily life, balancing motherhood with a busy professional career.

Billie and Greg are known for their strong relationship and family values, which have made them relatable figures to viewers and followers alike. Their marriage and parenting journey have been central themes of "The Family Diaries" and their podcast.