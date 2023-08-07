Bianca Censori net worth

What is Bianca Censori's Net Worth?

Bianca Censori is an Australian architect, designer, entrepreneur, and model who has a net worth of $1 million. Bianca Censori is most widely known for dating rapper Kanye West. In early 2023, they informally married in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills, a ceremony that had no legal standing as the couple never filed for a marriage license. Censori has worked as an architectural designer for West's fashion company YEEZY since late 2020.

Early Life and Education

Bianca Censori was born on January 5, 1995 in Melbourne, Australia. She has a sister named Angelina. From 2000 to 2012, she was educated at Carey Baptist Grammar School. After that, Censori attended the University of Melbourne, from which she obtained her bachelor's degree in architecture in 2017. She went on to earn a master's degree in architecture from the same school in 2020.

Career Beginnings

While she was an undergraduate student at the University of Melbourne, Censori founded and owned the company Nylons Jewellery, through which she sold jewelry online. The company shut down in 2017. Meanwhile, from early 2016 to the summer of 2017, Censori served as a design consultant at Kelektiv. Following that, she was a full-time student architect at the firm DP Toscano Architects until 2020. During her three years there, Censori did interior design work for a large apartment building and various technical drawings for other projects.

YEEZY

In late 2020, Censori relocated to Los Angeles, California to work as an architectural designer at YEEZY, the fashion company of rapper Kanye West. She soon became the company's head of architecture.

Relationship with Kanye West

In early 2023, Censori informally married Kanye West in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills. This came two months after the rapper settled his divorce with Kim Kardashian, whom he had been married to for seven years. However, the ceremony between Censori and West had no legal standing, as the pair did not file for a marriage license.

West later caused controversy when he made trips to Australia to visit Censori's family, as his recent anti-Semitic remarks had put his visa status and entry into the country in jeopardy. Both the Anti-Defamation Commission and the Executive Council of Australian Jewry argued against granting the rapper entry into the country.

Censori and West have been spotted on various trips around the world, including in Tokyo, Japan and Florence, Italy. They also honeymooned at a luxury resort in Utah. In May of 2023, West released a song about his partner entitled "Censori Overload," which begins with the provocative verse "And the Bible said / I can't have anymore sex / Till marriage," perhaps explaining his quick informal betrothal to Censori.