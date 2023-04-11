Barron Hilton II Net Worth

What is Barron Hilton II's net worth?

Barron Hilton II is an American socialite who has a net worth of $5 million. Barron Hilton II is a member of the Hilton family. He is the younger brother of Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton. His parents are Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton. His grandfather Barron Hilton was a multi-billionaire philanthropist. His great-grandfather Conrad Hilton founded what would grow into one of the largest hotel/casino companies in the world. The company was acquired by private equity firm Blackstone for $20 billion in 2000 for $20 billion. That sale left family Patriarch Barron Hilton I, with a net worth of $4.5 billion. A net worth he famously left to charity instead of his family, supposedly due to Paris and Nicky's embarrassing escapades as socialites.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Nov 7, 1989 (33 years old) Place of Birth: New York City Gender: Male Profession: Entrepreneur Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Barron Hilton II's Net Worth

Barron II has not embarked on a modeling career or a reality television career like his sisters. But has been no stranger to headlines. In 2008 he caused an accident while driving under the influence. He drove into a gas station and resulted in the attended suffering a broken back. Initially, he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors and for having a fake driver's license. He was fined $2,000 and sentenced to three years probation. In June 2011, he ordered to pay a gas station attendant $4.6 million after allegedly striking him while driving under the influence.

Early Life

Barron Hilton II was born on November 7, 1989 in Los Angeles, California to parents Kathy Hilton (born Kathleen Avanzino) and Richard Hilton. His great grandfather is Conrad Hilton. Conrad purchased his first hotel, in Texas, following the end of World War I. That was the birth of what became the Hilton Hotel empire. Conrad's son Baron expanded the empire around the globe and eventually sold the family business for $20 billion.

Barron II grew up with his two sisters, Paris and Nicky, and a brother Conrad Hilton III. He was raised in a Catholic household and is of Norwegian, German, Italian, English, Irish, and Scottish descent. The family lived in various places throughout Hilton's childhood, including Beverly Hills, the Hamptons, and the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Manhattan. He attended high school in New York.

Career

Hilton has been in the public eye for all of his life, especially considering the fame of his two older sisters, Paris and Nicky. He began modeling as a teenager and continues doing so presently. He walked in New York Fashion Week for designer Hakan Akkaya.

Additionally, he made his directorial debut in 2015 when he directed the short horror film "En Passant." He had always enjoyed horror films, even as a child, and put that energy into creating one of his own. Other acting and directing projects he has been involved with include "Spring to Winter," "Metamorphosis: Junior year," "Montauk," "The Best Version of Yourself," and "Three Deaths."

Hilton enjoys social media and even launched a successful account in which he exclusively shared food and cooking content. The account gained a significant following. Hilton generally does not share much else about his personal or professional life, though it is speculated that he is involved in investing and also is known for supporting a number of philanthropic causes.

Personal Life

In 2016, Hilton met Tessa von Walderdorff, a German royal, while staying on the island of St. Barts for a New Year's celebration. The two hit it off and began dating. In September of 2017, he proposed and the couple got engaged. In June of 2018, the two married on St. Barts. In March of 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Milou. In September of 2022, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Caspian. In comparison to his siblings, Hilton keeps a relatively low profile and does not make very many public appearances.