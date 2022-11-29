Barbara Palvin Net Worth:

What Is Barbara Palvin's Net Worth?

Barbara Palvin is a Hungarian fashion model and actress who has a net worth of $6 million. Barbara Palvin began modeling at the age of 13, and she has appeared in editorials or on the covers of such magazines as "Vogue Russia," "Glamour Hungary," and "L'Officiel." Barbara has served as the face of L'Oreal Paris and Amazon Fashion as well as an Armani Beauty ambassador, and she has been described as "a cross between a young Brooke Shields and Natalia Vodianova." Palvin was named the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" Rookie of the Year in 2016, and she was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2019 to 2021. As an actress, Palvin has appeared in Julian Perretta's 2018 music video "On the Line," the feature films "Hercules" (2014) and "Tyger Tyger" (2019), and the short film "Serpentine" (2022).

Early Life

Barbara Palvin was born on October 8, 1993, in Budapest, Hungary. Barbara has an older sister named Anita, and she began singing and playing soccer during her youth.

Career

Palvin was discovered by a modeling scout at the age of 13 while walking down the street with her mother. In 2010, she told "W" magazine, "I was walking on the street with my mother in Budapest, near where I live, when Balazs, who's now my manager (Icon Model Management), saw me. He asked me if I could go to their office and took some test photos. Then I started modeling." In 2006, Barbara appeared in her first editorial, for "Spur Magazine," then she moved to Asia and began working steadily. Palvin has graced the cover of magazines such as "Glamour" (Spain and Hungary), "Marie Claire" (Hungary and Italy), "GQ" (Portugal), and "Vogue" (Portugal), and she has appeared in campaigns for H&M, Victoria's Secret, and Armani Exchange. Barbara has walked the runway for a wide range of designers around the world, including Vivienne Westwood, Emanuel Ungaro, Nina Ricci, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, and Prada.

In 2012, Palvin was named an ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, and she took part in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In 2014, she played Antimache, the queen of Tiryns, in the film "Hercules" which starred Dwayne Johnson and grossed $244.8 million at the box office. In 2016, Palvin made her "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" debut and was named the Rookie of the Year. Also in 2016, she was ranked #4 on the "Maxim Hot 100" list, and Armani hired her to be the face of its Acqua di Gioia perfume. In 2018, Barbara walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show again, and the following year, she became a Victoria's Secret Angel, making her the first Hungarian model to do so. In 2022, she played Eve in the short film "Serpentine," which won the award for Best Genre Film – Short at Mammoth Film Festival 2022 and earned a Tribeca X Award nomination for Best Film at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Personal Life

Barbara began a relationship with actor Dylan Sprouse in 2018. They previously lived together in Brooklyn, then they moved to Los Angeles in 2021. In a November 2018 video posted on the "Vogue Australia" YouTube channel, Palvin stated, "It's not normal for me to have a boyfriend. I was single for six years. It did pay off, I feel like I found the perfect guy. He's very kind and gentle." Barbara and Dylan both appeared in the 2019 film "Tyger Tyger."

Award Nominations

In 2017, Palvin and Serenay Sarikaya earned a Turkey Youth Award nomination for Best Advertisement Movie for "Mavi."