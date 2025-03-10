What is Barbara Bach's net worth?

Barbara Bach is an American actress and model who has a net worth of $350 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband of over four decades, Ringo Starr. They met in 1980 on the set of the movie "Caveman," which they both starred in, and married a year later. They have no children together, but Barbara has two children from a previous marriage.

Barbara Bach rose to international fame as a Bond girl in the 1977 film "The Spy Who Loved Me," where her performance as Soviet agent Anya Amasova (Agent XXX) opposite Roger Moore's James Bond cemented her place in cinema history. Beyond her iconic role in the Bond franchise, Bach established herself as a successful model who graced numerous magazine covers throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Her personal life took a significant turn when she married Beatles drummer Ringo Starr in 1981, forming one of rock music's most enduring relationships. Together, they later established the Lotus Foundation, channeling their fame into philanthropic efforts focused on advancing social welfare. Bach's journey from modeling to acting and ultimately to humanitarian work showcases a multifaceted career that transcended her initial fame as a silver-screen beauty.

Early Life and Education

Born Barbara Goldbach on August 27, 1947, in Queens, New York, she was raised in a middle-class family with Irish Catholic and Jewish heritage. Her father, Howard, was a police officer, while her mother, Marjorie, cared for Barbara and her younger brother. From an early age, Bach displayed the striking beauty that would later define her career in modeling and film. She attended Dominican Commercial High School in Jamaica, Queens, where she was a dedicated student before her looks caught the attention of modeling agents.

Modeling Career

Bach's modeling career began in her teens when she was just 16 years old. Standing 5'7″ with captivating features, she quickly signed with the Eileen Ford Agency, one of the most prestigious modeling agencies of the era. Throughout the 1960s, Bach appeared on the covers of prominent magazines, including Seventeen, Vogue, and ELLE, establishing herself as one of the most recognizable faces in fashion. Her work took her to Europe, particularly Italy, where her career would soon evolve beyond modeling.

Film Career and Rise to Fame

In the late 1960s, Bach transitioned to acting while living in Italy. She adopted the shortened surname "Bach" professionally and appeared in several Italian films, often credited as "Barbara Baccolini." Her breakthrough in Italian cinema came with roles in films like "L'Odissea" (1968) and "Mio padre Monsignore" (1971).

However, it was her casting as Major Anya Amasova in "The Spy Who Loved Me" (1977) that catapulted Bach to international stardom. As Agent XXX, she portrayed one of the most capable and independent Bond girls in the franchise's history—a Soviet spy who matched Bond in skill and intelligence. The film's success brought Bach worldwide recognition, though she later expressed mixed feelings about being typecast as a "Bond girl."

Following her Bond success, Bach appeared in several films, including "Force 10 from Navarone" (1978) with Harrison Ford and "The Unseen" (1980). Despite these opportunities, she gradually stepped back from acting in the early 1980s as her personal life took a new direction.

Personal Life and Marriage to Ringo Starr

In 1980, Bach met former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr on the set of the film "Caveman." Their connection was immediate, and they married on April 27, 1981, just a year after meeting. Their relationship became one of rock music's most enduring marriages, noteworthy in an industry often characterized by short-lived romances.

Bach and Starr faced challenges early in their relationship, particularly their struggles with alcoholism. In 1988, the couple entered rehab together and successfully achieved sobriety, later becoming advocates for addiction recovery.

Philanthropy and Later Life

After stepping away from the entertainment industry, Bach devoted herself to philanthropic causes. In 1991, she and Starr established the Lotus Foundation, an organization dedicated to advancing social welfare through support of substance abuse recovery programs, cerebral palsy research, cancer research, and animal protection.

Bach also became involved in animal rights activism and environmental causes, using her platform to raise awareness about issues she holds dear. She and Starr continue to make occasional public appearances at charity events and Beatles-related functions.