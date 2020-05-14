Azzyland net worth: Azzyland is a Canadian social media personality who has a net worth of $4 million. She is best known for her popularity on YouTube.

Azzyland was born in Toronto, Canada in February 1991. She was named one of YouTube's top 10 most viewed with just short of two billion views in 2019. As the only female on the list she was the most viewed female on YouTube. She joined YouTube in 2015 and is known for her cosplay. She has made donations to charities including Make-A-Wish and to help with the Australian wildfires. She hit one million subscribers in 2017 and reached 10 million in 2019. In 2010 she hit 11 million YouTube subscribers. Azzyland hit one billion YouTube views in 2018 and 4.5 billion in 2020. She also has more than two million followers on Instagram. Azzyland was nominated for a Short Award for Best in Gaming.