Autumn Falls net worth: Autumn Falls is an American adult film actress who has a net worth of $500 thousand. She is best known for starring in adult films.

Autumn Falls was born in New York in August 2020. She made her acting debut in 2018. She has more than one million followers on Instagram. Falls was named PornHub's Top Newcomer in 2019 and was named Best New Starlet by XBiz in 2020. The 5 foot 3 model has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and more than 500,000 followers on Twitter.