Ashlynn Brooke Net Worth

What is Ashlynn Brooke's Net Worth?

Ashlynn Brooke is an American adult film star, dancer, and model who has a net worth of $3 million. Ashlynn Brooke's major credits include such adult parody films as "30 Rock: A XXX Parody," "Seinfeld: A XXX Parody," and "WKRP in Cincinnati: A XXX Parody." Brooke has been nominated for multiple AVN Awards, and in 2011 was listed as one of the most popular adult stars in the industry by CNBC. She retired from acting in adult projects after she gave birth in 2010, though she does occasionally direct, and has appeared in such mainstream projects as, "Piranha 3D".

Early Life

Ashlynn Brooke was born on August 14, 1985 in Choctaw, Oklahoma. As a youth, she was a cheerleader for several years, beginning in the third grade. She continued cheerleading as a teen at Choctaw High School. After graduating, Brooke worked for a while at a used car dealership.

Career Beginnings

Having developed a fondness for adult films early in life, Brooke decided to join the adult entertainment industry herself. She made her debut as a model for an Oklahoma-based magazine in 2004, and went on to appear on the covers of numerous other adult magazines afterward. Brooke subsequently started to work as an exotic dancer before becoming an adult film actress in 2006. That year, she appeared in Juan Cuba's "On the Road: South Beach 2" and Jordan Ash's "Naughty Amateurs 2," "Amateur POV 2," and "Brea's Prowl." In 2007, Brooke signed a contract with New Sensations/Digital Sin, becoming the label's first exclusive contract performer since Carmen Luvana.

Adult Film Career

After signing with New Sensations/Digital Sin, Brooke began establishing herself as one of the hottest names in the adult film industry. She went on to appear in nearly 100 videos and films over the next three years, with notable credits including "Teen Dreams 15," "Double Play," "I Love Ashlynn," and "The Wedding Day." Some of her other memorable credits include "Bait Bus 5"; "Bound to Please"; "Whore at My Door 6"; "Huge Boobs Galore 5"; "Stuffin' Young Muffins 8"; and the "Ashlynn Goes to College" and "Ashlynn & Friends" series.

Brooke also starred in numerous adult parody films during her career, most of them from 2009. She played Michelle in "The Office: A XXX Parody," Ellie in "Scrubs: A XXX Parody," and Regina in "Seinfeld: A XXX Parody." Brooke also played Jenny in "30 Rock: A XXX Parody," Jennifer in "WKRP in Cincinnati: A XXX Parody," and Anna in "Entourage: A XXX Parody," among others. In 2010, she starred in "Tru: A XXX Parody" and "Big Bang Theory: A XXX Parody." Additionally, Brooke directed adult films, with her debut being 2009's "Lesbian Fantasies." She subsequently directed such titles as "Red Riding Hood XXX," "Lesbian Fantasies 2," and "Saturday Night Live XXX: A Hardcore Parody."

Other Media Appearances

Beyond the adult entertainment industry, Brooke made a cameo appearance in the music video for Buckcherry's song "Too Drunk…," released in 2008. A couple of years after that, she made a cameo appearance as a cheerleader in Alexandre Aja's horror comedy film "Piranha 3D," starring Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott, Steven R. McQueen, Christopher Lloyd, Ving Rhames, and Jerry O'Connell, among others.

Awards

Brooke was nominated for numerous Adult Video News Awards during her career. In 2008, she received a nomination for Best New Starlet. Later, in both 2009 and 2010, she was nominated for Female Performer of the Year. Brooke took home three AVN Awards for her video "Ashlynn Goes to College," and won the F.A.M.E. Award for Favorite Breasts. She earned her last AVN nomination in 2010 for her work in "WKRP in Cincinnati: A XXX Parody."

Post Adult Career

After having her first child, Brooke announced her retirement from the adult entertainment industry in 2010. She went on to launch an herbal business as well as start a cooking channel on YouTube called Cooking Your Ash Off.

Personal Life

In 2013, Brooke married her longtime boyfriend Travis Rogers. Together, they have a daughter and a son.