Last Updated: June 4, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesModels
Net Worth:
$500 Thousand
  1. What Is Ariana Biermann's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Influencer Career
  3. Allegations Of Financial Mismanagement
  4. Personal Life And Relationship With Hudson McLeroy
  5. Legal Issues And Rebuilding

What is Ariana Biermann's net worth?

Ariana Biermann is an American reality TV personality, influencer, and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Ariana Biermann rose to fame on Bravo's "Don't Be Tardy," the family spinoff of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Ariana is the daughter of Kim Zolciak and Daniel Toce. She and her sister, Brielle Biermann, were adopted by Kim's husband, Kroy Biermann.

In June 2025, Ariana alleged that Kim and Kroy had spent the entirety of her early brand earnings. Her story is featured on the Bravo series "Next Gen NYC," which follows the lives of children of reality TV stars as they attempt to establish their own identities. Ariana's journey is defined by a search for independence, accountability, and personal reinvention after growing up in the spotlight.

Early Life and Influencer Career

Raised in Atlanta, Ariana became a familiar face on Bravo at a young age. Her breakout came through "Don't Be Tardy," where she appeared alongside her mother, stepfather Kroy Biermann, and sister Brielle. By the time she was in her mid-teens, Ariana had amassed a sizable social media following and began monetizing it through sponsored content and brand deals. She has described earning significant income through Instagram, doing multiple paid posts each week and securing partnerships based on her Bravo-driven visibility.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

Allegations of Financial Mismanagement

Years after beginning her influencer career, Ariana claimed that she never received any of the money she had earned. On "Next Gen NYC," she alleged that Kim and Kroy spent her earnings without her knowledge or consent. She stated she had no idea how much money she made or how it was used, expressing frustration over the lack of transparency. The claims added to the public narrative surrounding her parents' legal and financial troubles, which included divorce filings, accusations of gambling losses, and the foreclosure of their Georgia home.

Personal Life and Relationship with Hudson McLeroy

Ariana has been in a long-term relationship with Hudson McLeroy, whom she met in high school. The two were raised in Atlanta and eventually relocated together to New York City to begin a new chapter. Hudson comes from a high-profile family as the son of Zach McLeroy, the billionaire founder of the Zaxby's restaurant chain. Hudson is an investor and artist, and he appears with Ariana on "Next Gen NYC." Their relationship has included extensive travel, shared milestones, and public displays of affection, with Ariana frequently describing Hudson as her best friend and soulmate. Despite family tension, the couple has remained a central part of each other's lives.

Ariana's path has not been without personal setbacks. She was arrested in a DUI case involving a minor accident and later entered a plea deal for reckless driving and possession of drug-related items. She received probation, a fine, and community service as part of her sentence. Rather than derail her ambitions, the incident became part of her broader story of growth and accountability.

Through her work on television and social media, Ariana continues to share her journey of recovery, self-discovery, and empowerment. She is focused on financial independence, emotional boundaries, and building a career defined by her own choices rather than her family legacy.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Kroy Biermann Net Worth
    Kroy
    Biermann
  2. Kim Zolciak Net Worth
    Kim
    Zolciak
  3. Shekinah Jo Anderson Net Worth
    Shekinah
    Jo Anderson
  4. Morisa Surrey Net Worth
    Morisa
    Surrey
  5. Brielle Biermann Net Worth
    Brielle
    Biermann
  6. Ryan Lochte Net Worth
    Ryan
    Lochte
  7. Condoleezza Rice Net Worth
    Condoleezza
    Rice
  8. Chamillionaire Net Worth
    Chamillionaire
  9. Justin Long Net Worth
    Justin
    Long
  10. Krayzie Bone Net Worth
    Krayzie
    Bone
  11. Van Hunt Net Worth
    Van
    Hunt
  12. Mike Lindell Net Worth
    Mike
    Lindell
  13. Tom Girardi Net Worth
    Tom
    Girardi
  14. Jessie J Net Worth
    Jessie
    J
  15. Erika Jayne Net Worth
    Erika
    Jayne
  16. Paul Wall Net Worth
    Paul
    Wall