What is Ariana Biermann's net worth?

Ariana Biermann is an American reality TV personality, influencer, and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Ariana Biermann rose to fame on Bravo's "Don't Be Tardy," the family spinoff of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Ariana is the daughter of Kim Zolciak and Daniel Toce. She and her sister, Brielle Biermann, were adopted by Kim's husband, Kroy Biermann.

In June 2025, Ariana alleged that Kim and Kroy had spent the entirety of her early brand earnings. Her story is featured on the Bravo series "Next Gen NYC," which follows the lives of children of reality TV stars as they attempt to establish their own identities. Ariana's journey is defined by a search for independence, accountability, and personal reinvention after growing up in the spotlight.

Early Life and Influencer Career

Raised in Atlanta, Ariana became a familiar face on Bravo at a young age. Her breakout came through "Don't Be Tardy," where she appeared alongside her mother, stepfather Kroy Biermann, and sister Brielle. By the time she was in her mid-teens, Ariana had amassed a sizable social media following and began monetizing it through sponsored content and brand deals. She has described earning significant income through Instagram, doing multiple paid posts each week and securing partnerships based on her Bravo-driven visibility.

Allegations of Financial Mismanagement

Years after beginning her influencer career, Ariana claimed that she never received any of the money she had earned. On "Next Gen NYC," she alleged that Kim and Kroy spent her earnings without her knowledge or consent. She stated she had no idea how much money she made or how it was used, expressing frustration over the lack of transparency. The claims added to the public narrative surrounding her parents' legal and financial troubles, which included divorce filings, accusations of gambling losses, and the foreclosure of their Georgia home.

Personal Life and Relationship with Hudson McLeroy

Ariana has been in a long-term relationship with Hudson McLeroy, whom she met in high school. The two were raised in Atlanta and eventually relocated together to New York City to begin a new chapter. Hudson comes from a high-profile family as the son of Zach McLeroy, the billionaire founder of the Zaxby's restaurant chain. Hudson is an investor and artist, and he appears with Ariana on "Next Gen NYC." Their relationship has included extensive travel, shared milestones, and public displays of affection, with Ariana frequently describing Hudson as her best friend and soulmate. Despite family tension, the couple has remained a central part of each other's lives.

Legal Issues and Rebuilding

Ariana's path has not been without personal setbacks. She was arrested in a DUI case involving a minor accident and later entered a plea deal for reckless driving and possession of drug-related items. She received probation, a fine, and community service as part of her sentence. Rather than derail her ambitions, the incident became part of her broader story of growth and accountability.

Through her work on television and social media, Ariana continues to share her journey of recovery, self-discovery, and empowerment. She is focused on financial independence, emotional boundaries, and building a career defined by her own choices rather than her family legacy.