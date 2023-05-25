Ari Fletcher net worth

What is Ari Fletcher's Net Worth?

Ari Fletcher is a social media personality, model, and businesswoman who has a net worth of $3 million. Ari Fletcher first gained recognition in 2015 as an Instagram model, and later ventured into the hair weave business by co-founding the company KYCHe Extensions with her cousin Britney. Fletcher is also known for her romantic relationships with rappers G Herbo and Moneybagg Yo, the former of whom was arrested for domestic abuse against her in 2019.

Early Life and Education

Ariana Fletcher was born on July 12, 1995 in Chicago, Illinois to Erin and a father whose identity has not been publicly disclosed. She is African-American. Fletcher has a younger sister named Ashley, and had an older brother named Kyle who passed away when she was young. As a teenager, she went to Vocational High School in Chicago. Fletcher went on to briefly attend Northern Illinois University in DeKalb before dropping out in 2013.

Career Beginnings

After leaving NIU, Fletcher returned to Chicago and worked as a waitress at Adrianna's Nightclub. There, she was reportedly noticed by a modeling scout, who helped launch her career.

Social Media

Fletcher first gained recognition in 2015 as a social media personality and model. On Instagram, she began posting images of herself modeling, showing off her curvy figure, long black hair, and hip fashion sense. Fletcher subsequently branched out to YouTube, where she started posting vlogs of her daily life. She has also done various brand promotions on Instagram, including for Fashion Nova and Savage X Fenty.

KYCHe Extensions

After establishing herself as a popular social media personality, Fletcher ventured into the business world as an entrepreneur in the hair weave industry. With her cousin Britney, she co-founded the hair extensions company KYCHe Extensions in 2016. Fletcher has advertised the company's products on her Instagram and YouTube pages.

Other Appearances

Due to her social media fame, Fletcher has appeared in some major print publications. In early 2021, she graced the cover of Vogue magazine.

Personal Life

In 2012, Fletcher dated Freeband Joey. A few years later, she began dating rapper and songwriter Herbert Randall Wright III, better known by his stage name G Herbo. The relationship was an abusive one, and ended in 2019 after Wright was arrested for domestic battery against Fletcher. Prior to that, the two had a son named Yosohn.

After separating from Wright, Fletcher went on to date boxer Gervonta Davis for a while. She then began dating rapper Moneybagg Yo, with whom she has attracted media attention for exchanging lavish gifts. For Moneybagg Yo's 30th birthday in 2021, Fletcher bought him around 30 acres of land. In return, he gifted Fletcher with a watch, silver chains, and a trip on a private jet for her 27th birthday in 2022. The couple conceived a child that year, but Fletcher had a miscarriage.