What is Antonela Roccuzzo's Net Worth?

Antonela Roccuzzo is an Argentine social media personality and model who has a net worth of $20 million. Antonela Roccuzzo first gained public recognition in 2009 when she announced her relationship with football star Lionel Messi, whom she eventually married in 2017. As an influencer, Roccuzzo models for fashion brands and serves as an ambassador for a number of philanthropic groups, including UNICEF and the Special Olympics.

Early Life and Education

Antonela Roccuzzo was born on February 26, 1988 in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. She has Italian ancestry. For her higher education, Roccuzzo attended the National University of Rosario, where she studied dentistry before switching to social communication. She eventually dropped out.

Relationship with Lionel Messi

Roccuzzo first met future football star Lionel Messi when the two were just five years old. She met him through her cousin Lucas Scaglia, who trained with Messi. When Messi was 13, he moved to Barcelona, Spain to train there. However, when Roccuzzo's best friend Ursula Notz was killed in a car accident in 2005, Messi immediately flew back to Rosario to support Roccuzzo, who was in college at the time. The pair eventually began dating, and in early 2009 they announced their relationship to the public. Less than a year later, Roccuzzo moved to Barcelona to be with Messi. In 2012, the couple had their first son, Thiago. Roccuzzo and Messi had their second son, Mateo, in 2015, and their third son, Ciro, in 2018.

On June 30, 2017, Roccuzzo and Messi married in their hometown of Rosario in an opulent wedding at the City Centre Hotel and Casino. Roccuzzo wore a custom mermaid-style Rosa Clará gown that took over 200 hours to make. There were 250 guests at the wedding, including such football stars as Sergio Aguero, Carles Puyol, and Xavi Hernandez, as well as singer Shakira. As a married couple, Roccuzzo and Messi spend their time between homes in Spain, Argentina, and the United States. In their hometown of Rosario, they have a house dubbed "The Fortress." Roccuzzo rarely misses her husband's games, and was present when he led Argentina to victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Modeling and Social Media

In 2016, Roccuzzo signed a modeling contract with the Argentine fashion label Ricky Sarkany. A year later, she opened a boutique for the brand in Barcelona. Roccuzzo has also modeled for such brands as Alo Yoga, Adidas, and Stella McCartney.

As a model and social media influencer, Roccuzzo has over 40 million followers on Instagram. Due to her clout, she serves as an ambassador for a number of philanthropic organizations, including UNICEF and the Special Olympics.