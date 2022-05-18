Anna Anka Net Worth:

What Is Anna Anka's Net Worth?

Anna Anka is a Swedish-American model, actress, fitness trainer, and author who has a net worth of $10 million. The ex-wife of musician Paul Anka, Anna appeared in the 1994 film "Dumb and Dumber," and she starred on the Swedish reality show "Svenska Hollywoodfruar" ("Swedish Hollywood Wives") in 2009 and 2018. She published the book "The 30-Minute Pregnancy Workout Book: The Complete Light Weight Program for Fitness" in 2008, and she offers meal plans, personalized workout programs, and lifestyle coaching on her website, Anna Anka Wellness. In 2009, Anka was named "Celebrity of the Year" in Sweden and was voted the country's eighth most powerful woman.

Early Life

Anna Anka was born Danuta Anna Kołodziejska on April 28, 1971, in Poland (then known as the Polish People's Republic). Sadly, Anna's mother died during childbirth. When Anka was 3 years old, she was adopted by a couple with the surname Åberg who lived in Bjuv, Sweden. Anna competed in the 1993 Miss Scania pageant, and after finishing in eighth place in the international Miss Hawaiian Tropic pageant, she moved to the U.S. to pursue a modeling career in 1994.

Career

In 1994, Anka played "Bikini Girl" in the comedy "Dumb and Dumber" alongside Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels, and according to her website, she has also had small roles in the films "The Specialist," "Drop Zone," and "Bio-dome" and the television series "Baywatch." In 2009, she began starring on the Swedish reality show "Svenska Hollywoodfruar," which focused on three Swedish women living in Hollywood. The series was a hit, and it set a new viewer record for its network, TV3. Anna also executive produced the Swedish TV shows "I form med Anna Anka" ("In Shape with Anna Anka"), "Anna Anka's Christmas," and "Anna Anka söker assistent" ("Anna Anka Looking for an Assistant"). In 2011, she competed on "Skal Vi Danse," the Norwegian version of "Strictly Come Dancing," won the TV show "Fangarna Pa Fortet" (donating her winnings to Sweden's Children's Cancer Hospital), and received a Silver Fish award for Best Commercial for a Coop Prix ad she starred in. In 2012, Anka competed against Olympians on "Super Stars Celebs," and in 2019, she launched Anna Anka Wellness, took part in the Norwegian cooking show "Camp Kulinaris," and was a guest on Scandinavia's biggest podcast, "Framgangspodden," which draws more than 2.5 million listeners every month.

Personal Life

Anna has a daughter named Elli from her marriage to Louis Yeager. On July 26, 2008, she married musician Paul Anka. They met in 1999 when she became his personal trainer. Anna and Paul welcomed son Ethan on September 22, 2005, and during the marriage, Anna was stepmother to Paul's children, Amanda, Anthea, and Alexandra, and stepmother-in-law to actor Jason Bateman, who has been married to Amanda Anka since 2001.

After Anna called the cops on Paul in December 2009 during a spat about Anna firing one of their housekeepers, Paul filed for divorce the next day. Anna alleged that Paul had pointed a gun at her, but the home's surveillance system showed no evidence that this happened, and Paul denied the claim and sued her for defamation in February 2010. The day after Paul filed the lawsuit, in which he alleged that Anna had been arrested for felony domestic battery against him in November 2009, Anna took out a restraining order against him. The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice in July 2010, and the divorce was finalized later that year.

In June 2017, Paul gained full custody of Ethan, and Anna was barred from contacting her son after Ethan testified that he had "an intense dislike of his mother." Anna appealed the decision in August 2017, and Paul criticized her, saying, "Narcissists never quit, and that's what's going on here. Anna is a sore loser. She has nothing but time and has no caring for her children." Anna married her third husband, David Johansson, in 2019.