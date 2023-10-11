Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Apr 6, 1942 - Jun 13, 2017 (75 years old) Place of Birth: Rome Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Model, Actor, Fashion Designer Nationality: Italy 💰 Compare Anita Pallenberg's Net Worth

What was Anita Pallenberg's Net Worth?

Anita Pallenberg was an Italian actress, artist, and model who had a net worth of $10 million at the time of her death. Anita Pallenberg was born in Rome, Italy in April 1942 and passed away in June 2017.

She was a style icon in the 1960s and 1970s and was credited for being the muse of the Rolling Stones. Pallenberg was in a relationship with Rolling Stones members Brian Jones from 1965 to 1967 and Keith Richards from 1967 to 1969. She starred in several films including "A Degree of Murder," "Candy," "Barbarella," "Dillinger Is Dead," "Performance," "Love Is the Devil: Study for a Portrait of Francis Bacon," "Mister Lonely," "Go Go Tales," "Cheri," "Stones in Exile," and "4:44 Last Day on Earth." In 1967 she was nominated for a German Film Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for "Mord und Totschlag." She suffered from hepatitis C and had two hip surgeries. Anita Pallenberg passed away on June 13, 2017, at the age of 75 years.

Early Life

Anita Pallenberg was born on April 6, 1942 in Rome, Italy to parents Arnold Pallenberg and Paula Wiederhold. Her father was sales agent, singer, and painter while her mother was a German embassy secretary. The family was separated because of World War II and Pallenberg did not see her father until she was three years old. Pallenberg was sent to a boarding school in Germany as a child, which enabled her to pick up the German language. By an early age, she was fluent in four languages. At the age of 16, she was expelled from school. She then spent time in Rome before moving to New York where she often hung out at Andy Warhol's Factory.

Career

Pallenberg moved to Paris in her 20s and began a career as a fashion model. She also periodically studied various fields like graphic design, picture restoration, and medicine without ever completing a degree. As a model, she also lived in Germany for some time as well as Rome and later moved back to New York before settling in London.

While in Germany in 1965, she met the Rolling Stones in Munich. She met Brian Jones, who spoke German, and the two became friends and later romantic partners. She ended their relationship in 1967. She then began a relationship with Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. Pallenberg had a profound effect on the band and was often consulted for her opinions on tracks. She also is credited with singing background vocals on the track "Sympathy for the Devil." One of the band's personal assistant's from 1967 to 1973, Jo Bergman, has gone on record stating that Pallenberg was essentially part of the band.

Outside of her connection to the Rolling Stones, Pallenberg had a successful film career. She appeared in over a dozen films. In 1967, she appeared in the German crime thriller "A Degree of Murder" and in the cult film "Candy" in 1968. She appeared in the Great Tyrant in Roger Vadim's science fiction film "Barbarella" in 1968 as well. She also played the wife of Michel Piccoli in "Dillinger is Dead" in 1969. The same year, she also appeared in Volker Schlondorff's "Michael Kohlhass – Der Rebell." The following year, in 1970, she had a role in the avant-garde film "Performance." Pallenberg also appeared in a documentary about the Rolling Stones, "Sympathy for the Devil," in 1968 directed by French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard.

In 1985, a clip of Pallenberg in the film "Barbarella" was featured in the music video for the song "Wild Boys" by Duran Duran." In the 1990s, Pallenberg returned to her studies in order to study fashion. She graduated from Central Saint Martins in London in 1994 with a fashion and textile degree. However, she ultimately decided to not pursue a career in the industry, finding it too cut-throat and cruel.

Pallenberg's celebrity status has made it so she herself has been portrayed several times by other performers. Monet Mazur played a young Pallenberg in the film "Stoned" in 2015. The film was a biographical production about the last year of Brian Jones's life. In 2006, the NBC television show "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" included a story arc in which the character Harriet Hayes was hired to play Pallenberg in a film.

Personal Life and Death

Pallenberg had a relationship with Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones from 1965 until 1967. She later recalled that their relationship involved a lot of drug use and she ended the relationship after Jones became violent with her during a vacation in Morocco. He later died in 1969. While in Morocco, Keith Richards saw Jones assaulting Pallenberg and pulled her away from him. The two later moved in together in London. They had three children together – Marlon in 1969, Dandelion in 1972, and Tara in 1976. Tara died at only ten weeks old. After Tara's death, Richards's mother blamed Pallenberg and took Dandelion to live with her. Pallenberg raised Marlon mostly on the road but then moved into a house in New York when he was eight so he could have a more stable life. In 1980, Pallenberg and Richards ended their relationship. In 1981, Richards stated he was still in love with Pallenberg, though by that time he had already met his future wife, Patti Hansen. She then reportedly began dating Gabriel Roux and the two married in 1982, though details of their marriage are not public. Richards is said to have continued supporting Pallenberg until her death.

Pallenberg suffered from hepatitis C. She had a history of drug use throughout her youth but detoxed in the 1980s, though she did suffer a relapse. In 2014, she said she had been 14 years sober from drugs. She also struggled with alcohol dependency and was a regular attendee of Alcoholics' Anonymous meetings. She died on June 13, 2017 at the age of 75 due to complications from hepatitis C.