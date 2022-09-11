Angie Everhart Net Worth:

What is Angie Everhart's Net Worth?

Angie Everhart is an American actress and former fashion model who has a net worth of $2 million. As a model Angie Everhart appeared in publications like Playboy, Elle, Glamour and Sports Illustrated. As an actress she has appeared in movies including Last Action Hero, Denial, Another 9 1/2 Weeks, Bare Witness, Payback, and Take Me Home Tonight.

She is known for her beautiful red hair, which caught the eye of a talent scout while she was young and sent her packing for New York. Everhart built quite a lucrative career as a top runway model for over a decade where she traveled the world for cover shoots and runway shows.

Early Life

Everhart was born on September 7, 1969 in Akron, Ohio. She is the daughter of Ginnie and Bob Everhart. Her mother was primarily a stay-at-home mom while her father worked as an engineer. Everhart began modeling as a child and teen, appearing on the cover of magazines such as "Elle" and "Glamour." She also enjoyed skydiving and horseback riding but tragically broke her back at the age of 19 after a horseback riding accident. She had to go through months of physical therapy before she could walk again.

Career

After recovering from her accident, Everhart was able to resume her modeling career and also began acting. She made her film debut in 1993 in the Arnold Schwarzenegger action-comedy "Last Action Hero." She then began booking roles in other films like the 1996 movies "Tales from the Crypt Presents: Bordello of Blood" and "Mad Dog Time." She appeared in a number of other films throughout the 1990s including "Denial," and "Another 9 ½ Weeks."

Everhart also appeared in several issues of the annual "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit edition beginning in 1995. She became something of a sex symbol and also posed for a cover-featured pictorial in the February 2000 issue of "Playboy" magazine. In 2003, she was ranked 98th on the FHM list of "100 Sexiest Women of 2003."

She also began appearing in television in the 2000s. In 200, she played a layer in "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit." She became a panelist on "To Tell the Truth" from 2000 until 2001 and also appeared on "Hollywood Squares" from 2002 until 2004. In 2004, she appeared in "Celebrity Mole: Yucatan," in which she played the "mole." She was set to appear on the second season of "The Real Gilligan's Island" but had to back out when she accidentally cut her finger severely enough to sever some tendons and require surgery. Movies she appeared in around this time include "Sexual Predator," "The Substitute: Failure is Not an Option," "Bare Witness," "Wicked Minds," "Payback," "Bigfoot," and "Take Me Home Tonight."

Known for her fiery red hair, Everhart has earned three Crown Awards for "Best Redhead" at the Super-Hair.Net website between 2005 and 2007. She also represented the United States in two Super-Hair World Cup tournaments, winning the championship by earning the most online votes in 2006 and 2010.

Everhart also was an early entry into the world of podcasting. She began co-hosting the weekly live podcast "Hot N Heavy" with The Greg Wilson in February of 2012.

Personal Life

Everhart has been connected to a number of high profile actors. She dated and was briefly engaged to Sylvester Stallone in 1996 but the couple ultimately never married and then broke up. Everhart married boyfriend Ashley Hamilton, an actor, on December 1, 1996. They marriage was brief, as the couple divorced in March of 1997. She was married to Ashley Hamilton for a short time and also dated Howard Stern in the later part of 2000. She then began a relationship with actor Joe Pesci. They broke up in 2008. In 2009, Everhart was dating Chad Stansbury. The two had a son together, Kayden, in 2009.

In 2013, it was revealed that Everhart had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. She had surgery to address the cancer in May of that year and was able to recover. However, she subsequently filed for bankruptcy due to medical expenses related to the cancer treatment.

Everhart was among a number of woman who accused movie producer Harvey Weinstein of inappropriate conduct or harassment. In 2017, Everhart said that Weinstein had pleasured himself in front of her during the Cannes Film Festival in the mid-2000s.