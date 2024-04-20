Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $50 Million Birthdate: Feb 28, 1989 (35 years old) Birthplace: Shanghai Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Profession: Singer, Actor, Model Nationality: China 💰 Compare Angelababy's Net Worth

What is Angelababy's Net Worth?

Angelababy is a Hong Kong actress and singer who has a net worth of $50 million. Angelababy is known for her roles in such films as "First Time," "Temporary Family," "Mojin: The Lost Legend," "Kill Time," and "Love O2O." She is also known for her starring roles in the television series "Love Yunge from the Desert," "General and I," and "Keep Running." Beyond acting, Angelababy has invested in several businesses, including a nail parlor and a café. She is also notable for her 2015 wedding to fellow actor Huang Xiaoming. Their wedding reportedly cost $31 million. They had a son in 2017, and divorced in 2022.

Early Life

Angelababy, whose real name is Yang Ying, was born on February 28, 1989 in Shanghai, China to a mother from Shanghai and a father from Hong Kong. She is of partial German descent through her father. When she was 13, Yang moved to Hong Kong; there, she signed a modeling contract with Style International Management. During her school years, she was often called "Baby," which she eventually combined with her English name, Angela, to form the stage name Angelababy.

Film Career

Angelababy had her first substantial film role in the 2009 Hong Kong romantic comedy "Short of Love." The same year, she lent her voice to the Cantonese dub of the Disney film "G-Force." Angelababy subsequently appeared in the 2010 romantic comedy "Hot Summer Days," and voiced Rapunzel in the Cantonese dub of the Disney animated film "Tangled." In 2011, she appeared in two romantic comedies: "Love in Space" and "Love You You," the latter of which marked her first leading role. Angelababy went on to star opposite Mark Chao in the 2012 romance film "First Time," a remake of the South Korean film "…ing." She also starred alongside Chao in the action thriller "Black & White Episode I: The Dawn of Assault," also in 2012. Later that year, Angelababy starred in the wuxia film "Tai Chi 1: 0" and its sequel "Tai Chi Hero." In 2013, she starred in the romance film "Crimes of Passion" and the action-adventure fantasy film "Young Detective Dee: Rise of the Sea Dragon."

Angelababy appeared in three films in 2014: the comedy "Temporary Family," the action film "Rise of the Legend," and the romantic comedy "Love on the Cloud," in which she starred opposite Michael Chen. She followed those with five films in 2015, including the romantic comedy "Bride Wars" and the action-adventure fantasy "Mojin: The Lost Legend," based on the novel "Ghost Blows Out the Light." The latter film was a huge hit, becoming the highest-grossing Chinese-language IMAX film in China. In 2016, Angelababy again appeared in five films, including "Kill Time," "See You Tomorrow," and "Love O2O." She also made her English-language film debut in Roland Emmerich's science-fiction disaster film "Independence Day: Resurgence," the sequel to the blockbuster 1996 film "Independence Day." Angelababy didn't appear on the big screen again for a few years. She returned in 2019 with a cameo appearance in "The Captain," and the year after that she was in "I Remember."

Television Career

In 2014, Angelababy began starring on the variety show "Keep Running," a spinoff of the popular South Korean variety program "Running Man." The following year, she starred in the historical drama series "Love Yunge from the Desert," based on Tong Hua's novel "Song in the Clouds." Angelababy starred in another historical drama series based on a novel, "General and I," in 2017. That year, she also joined the cast of the variety show "King of Glory." Angelababy's other notable television credits include the series "Entrepreneurial Age," "My True Friend," "The Wind Blows from Longxi," and "Love the Way You Are."

Music Career

Angelababy has released several singles, including ones she recorded for her various films and television shows. Her songs include "Bottom of the Heart," a duet with JJ Lin that was featured in the film "Love You You"; "Can We Smile Together" and "Say Goodbye," which appeared in the film "First Time"; and "Green Skirt," which was in the television series "Love Yunge from the Desert." She also sang on the theme song for the variety show "Keep Running."

Investments

Beyond her acting and singing careers, Angelababy has invested in several businesses through her venture capital fund AB Capital, including a nail parlor, a café, and the beverage brand HeyJuice. In 2021, she invested in the entertainment company Cool Style.

Personal Life

In early 2014, it was revealed that Angelababy had been dating Chinese actor and singer Huang Xiaoming for six years. The pair got married in 2015. They welcomed a son in early 2017. In early 2022, Angelababy and Huang announced their divorce.