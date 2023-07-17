Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $14 Million Date of Birth: May 29, 1982 (41 years old) Place of Birth: Itabira Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.82 m) Profession: Fashion Model, Supermodel Nationality: Brazil 💰 Compare Ana Beatriz Barros' Net Worth

Ana Beatriz Barros is a Brazilian supermodel and has a net worth of $14 million. Born in Itabira, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Ana Beatriz Barros began her modeling career when she was thirteen years old. She and her sister, Patricia, were on vacation with their family in Rio de Janeiro, when a scout from Elite Model Management approached them and pitched his services.

After placing second in the Elite Model Look contest in Brazil, and placing second in the International Elite Model contest, Elite Management sent her photos to GUESS?. She went on to book work with GUESS?, Christian Dior, Oakley, L'Oreal, Victoria's Secret, and Chanel. She was chosen as the face of Jennifer Lopez's lingerie line in 2004, has appeared on the covers of such magazines as Marie Claire, Allure, W, Elle, and has been featured in the Sport's Illustrated "Swimsuit Issue" seven times. She has also walked the runway for such designers as Versace, Armani, Gaultier, and Dolce & Gabbana, among others.

Early Life

Barros was born on May 29, 1982 in Itabira, Minas Gerais, Brazil. Her mother, Sonia, primarily stayed at home with the family while her father, Reinato, worked as a mechanical engineer. The family moved to Rio de Janeiro when Barros was young and she spent her childhood there. She is of German, Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish descent.

Career

When Barros was 13, she was vacationing with her older sister, Patricia, on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro. They were spotted by a representative from Elite Model Management. She was encouraged by the Elite office in Rio to participate in the Elite Model Look competition in 1996. She ended up being the runner up in the competition to Diana Kovalchuk, who won. She subsequently competed for international Elite Model Look and placed second worldwide. Elite then sent her portfolio and recent headshots to the fashion brand GUESS. This led GUESS to book her for the Millennium GUESS campaign along with fellow Brazilian model, Alessandra Ambrosia. The two quickly become friends.

After working with GUESS, Barros began booking more and more work with notable fashion brands. She has worked with Christian Dior, Armani Jeans, Oakley, L'Oréal, Chanel cosmetics, and Jennifer Lopez's JLO fashion line. In 2004, she was selected by Lopez to be the face of her new lingerie line, JLO Lingerie.

In addition to print work, she has also walked in runway shows for brands like Valentino, Missoni, Gucci, Christian Dior, Versace, Emporio Armani, BCBG, DKNY, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors, Balmain, Etro, Loewe, Vivienne Westwood, Diane Von Furstenberg, Chloe, Giles Deacon, Stella McCartney, John Galliano, Thierry Mugler, Guy Laroche, Karl Lagerfeld, Mango, and Elie Saab, among others.

Her career was particularly busy in the early 2000s. At that time, she began working with Victoria's Secret and was selected to walk in the highly-anticipated Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time in 2002. She would subsequently walk again in the show in 2003, 2005, 2006, 2008, and 2009.

She also was first featured in the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" in 2002. She would appear in the annual issue in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008. Other magazines that she has been featured in or on the cover of include "Glamour," "Vogue," "Marie Claire," and "Allure." She has also been featured in Brazilian magazines like "Capricho," Audi Magazine," "W," and "Elle." In 2006, she was named number 96 on the "FHM" magazine's list of "100 Sexiest Women in the World."

From 2005 to 2008, Barros was the ambassador for the Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi. After a six year hiatus, it was announced once again in August of 2014 that she would appear as the new face for the brand. The same year, she also appeared in an ad campaign for Azzaro Fragrance with Ian Somerhalder.

In 2010, Barros was chosen to be in the annual Pirelli Calendar. She was photographed by Terry Richardson in Bahia, Brazil alongside Lily Cole, Daisy Lowe, Miranda Kerr, and other models. The same year, she replaced Lindsay Lohan for Fornarina's Spring Summer 2010 campaign and look book. She had already filmed her first commercial for the company at that time. She was also featured in the 2010 Spring/Summer campaign for British retailer Marks and Spencers alongside Twiggy, VV Brown, Lisa Snowdon, and Danni Minogue.

In addition to her modeling work, Barros has made a few appearances in film and television. In 2005, she appeared in an episode of "Belissima." In 2010, she had a role in the short film "Modelgeddon." In 2013,she appeared as herself on "Domingāo do Faustāo." The following year, she appeared as herself in an episode of "New Girl" and also appeared as a judge on "Model Turned Superstar." In 2016, she appeared in the film "Zoolander 2."

Personal Life

Barros married Greek-Egyptian millionaire and businessman Karim El Chiaty on the Greek island of Mykonos on July 8, 2016. In attendance at the wedding were a number of Victoria's Secret supermodels like Alessandra Ambrosia, Adriana Lima, Isabeli Fontana, and Feranda Motta. In December of 2017, Barros gave birth to the couple's first child, a son. She announced in September of 2019 that the couple was expecting their second child. They welcomed their second son a few months later.