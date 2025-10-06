Last Updated: October 7, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesModels
Net Worth:
$6 Million
Birthdate:
Jun 7, 1990 (35 years old)
Birthplace:
Barking
Gender:
Female
Height:
5 ft 8 in (1.73 m)
Profession:
Model
Nationality:
United Kingdom
  1. What Is Amy Childs's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. Television Career
  4. Business Ventures
  5. Personal Life
  6. Legacy And Influence

What is Amy Childs's Net Worth?

Amy Childs is an English television personality, businesswoman, and model who has a net worth of $6 million. Amy Childs rose to fame as one of the original cast members of the reality series "The Only Way Is Essex" (TOWIE). Her distinct Essex style, self-deprecating humor, and unapologetic personality helped define the early years of British reality TV and turned her into a household name. Beyond her television career, Childs has built a successful business empire encompassing beauty salons, clothing lines, and product endorsements, all while maintaining a prominent presence in the UK media landscape. Over more than a decade in the public eye, she has evolved from a tabloid fixture into a savvy entrepreneur and mother of two.

Early Life

Amy Andrea Childs was born on June 7, 1990, in Barking, London, and raised in Brentwood, Essex. She attended Raphael Independent School, where she was head girl. From a young age, she showed an interest in fashion, beauty, and performance, training as a beautician before her television break. Childs later credited her Essex upbringing and close-knit family for grounding her through the fast pace of fame.

Television Career

Amy joined ITV2's "The Only Way Is Essex" in 2010, quickly becoming one of its breakout stars. Her colorful vocabulary and confident persona—particularly her frequent use of the word "vajazzle"—became part of the show's early cultural impact and helped popularize its glamorous aesthetic. After two series, she left TOWIE to pursue her own projects, including her reality show "It's All About Amy," which aired on Channel 5 in 2011. She went on to appear on "Celebrity Big Brother," finishing fourth, and later featured in shows such as "The Jump," "Let's Do Lunch with Gino & Mel," and various talk show panels.

Business Ventures

Childs leveraged her television fame into a series of successful business ventures. She opened the Amy Childs Salon in Essex, followed by her own clothing and fragrance lines, which proved popular among her fans. She later launched a line of tanning products and a collection of fitness wear, building a brand around her signature glamour and style. Her ventures have included collaborations with major retailers and appearances at trade shows across the UK.

Getty Images

Personal Life

Amy has two children, a daughter and a son, and has been open about the challenges and joys of balancing single motherhood with her business and media commitments. She has used her platform to speak candidly about postnatal depression, self-image, and family life. In 2023, she welcomed twins with her partner Billy Delbosq, whom she met on the reality series "First Dates." The couple has since appeared together in later seasons of TOWIE, marking a full-circle return to the franchise that launched her career.

Legacy and Influence

Though initially seen as a quintessential reality star, Amy Childs has proven durable in an industry that often rewards short-term fame. She helped shape the modern UK reality TV template—glamorous, entrepreneurial, and media-savvy—while building a lasting brand that extends far beyond her early television appearances. More than a decade after first appearing on screen, she remains a recognizable and influential figure in British pop culture, admired for turning reality TV fame into a sustainable and multifaceted career.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Joey Essex Net Worth
    Joey
    Essex
  2. Sam Faiers Net Worth
    Sam
    Faiers
  3. Gizelle Bryant Net Worth
    Gizelle
    Bryant
  4. Peter Andre Net Worth
    Peter
    Andre
  5. Gemma Collins Net Worth
    Gemma
    Collins
  6. Scarlett Johansson Net Worth
    Scarlett
    Johansson
  7. Ryan Reynolds Net Worth
    Ryan
    Reynolds
  8. Kylie Jenner Net Worth
    Kylie
    Jenner
  9. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  10. Beyoncé Knowles Net Worth
    Beyoncé
    Knowles
  11. Shakira Net Worth
    Shakira
  12. George Clooney Net Worth
    George
    Clooney
  13. Leonardo DiCaprio Net Worth
    Leonardo
    DiCaprio
  14. Megan Fox Net Worth
    Megan
    Fox
  15. Hailey Bieber Net Worth
    Hailey
    Bieber
  16. Sophie Rain Net Worth
    Sophie
    Rain