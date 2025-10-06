What is Amy Childs's Net Worth?

Amy Childs is an English television personality, businesswoman, and model who has a net worth of $6 million. Amy Childs rose to fame as one of the original cast members of the reality series "The Only Way Is Essex" (TOWIE). Her distinct Essex style, self-deprecating humor, and unapologetic personality helped define the early years of British reality TV and turned her into a household name. Beyond her television career, Childs has built a successful business empire encompassing beauty salons, clothing lines, and product endorsements, all while maintaining a prominent presence in the UK media landscape. Over more than a decade in the public eye, she has evolved from a tabloid fixture into a savvy entrepreneur and mother of two.

Early Life

Amy Andrea Childs was born on June 7, 1990, in Barking, London, and raised in Brentwood, Essex. She attended Raphael Independent School, where she was head girl. From a young age, she showed an interest in fashion, beauty, and performance, training as a beautician before her television break. Childs later credited her Essex upbringing and close-knit family for grounding her through the fast pace of fame.

Television Career

Amy joined ITV2's "The Only Way Is Essex" in 2010, quickly becoming one of its breakout stars. Her colorful vocabulary and confident persona—particularly her frequent use of the word "vajazzle"—became part of the show's early cultural impact and helped popularize its glamorous aesthetic. After two series, she left TOWIE to pursue her own projects, including her reality show "It's All About Amy," which aired on Channel 5 in 2011. She went on to appear on "Celebrity Big Brother," finishing fourth, and later featured in shows such as "The Jump," "Let's Do Lunch with Gino & Mel," and various talk show panels.

Business Ventures

Childs leveraged her television fame into a series of successful business ventures. She opened the Amy Childs Salon in Essex, followed by her own clothing and fragrance lines, which proved popular among her fans. She later launched a line of tanning products and a collection of fitness wear, building a brand around her signature glamour and style. Her ventures have included collaborations with major retailers and appearances at trade shows across the UK.

Personal Life

Amy has two children, a daughter and a son, and has been open about the challenges and joys of balancing single motherhood with her business and media commitments. She has used her platform to speak candidly about postnatal depression, self-image, and family life. In 2023, she welcomed twins with her partner Billy Delbosq, whom she met on the reality series "First Dates." The couple has since appeared together in later seasons of TOWIE, marking a full-circle return to the franchise that launched her career.

Legacy and Influence

Though initially seen as a quintessential reality star, Amy Childs has proven durable in an industry that often rewards short-term fame. She helped shape the modern UK reality TV template—glamorous, entrepreneurial, and media-savvy—while building a lasting brand that extends far beyond her early television appearances. More than a decade after first appearing on screen, she remains a recognizable and influential figure in British pop culture, admired for turning reality TV fame into a sustainable and multifaceted career.