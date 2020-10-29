Ammika Harris net worth: Ammika Harris is an American model who has a net worth of $400 thousand. She is best known for her relationship with Chris Brown.

Ammika Harris was born in Thailand in May 1993. She has more than one million followers on Instagram. Harris is known for dating rapper and singer Chris Brown. The two had a son together in 2019. The pair began dating in 2015 and has been on and off ever since. Many people have commented on her resemblance to Brown's ex Karrueche Tran. Chris Brown's albums F.A.M.E., Fortune, and Indigo have all been #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. He has also had #1 albums on the US R&B chart and in the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the UK. His hit singles include "Run It!" (featuring Juelz Santana), "Yo (Excuse Me Miss)", "Kiss Kiss" (featuring T-Pain), "With You", "No Air" (with Jordin Sparks), and more.