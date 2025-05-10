What is Amelia Vega's Net Worth?

Amelia Vega is a Dominican musician, model, and beauty queen who has a net worth of $130 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband, since 2011, NBA player Al Horford. Al has earned around $285 million over the course of his NBA career.

Amelia Vega is a multifaceted Dominican talent whose career spans modeling, music, acting, and entrepreneurship. She first gained international recognition in 2003 when, at the age of 18, she became the first Dominican woman to be crowned Miss Universe. Her victory not only brought pride to her nation but also opened doors to a wide range of opportunities in the entertainment industry. Standing at 6'2″, Vega remains the tallest Miss Universe winner to date. Beyond her pageant success, she has built a diverse career while balancing her roles as a wife and mother of five.

Early Life and Miss Universe Triumph

Amelia Patricia Vega Polanco was born on November 7, 1984, in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. She comes from a family with a strong sense of ambition and achievement. Her father, Otto Miguel Vega Rasuk, is a general physician, and her mother, Patricia Polanco Álvarez, was one of the Dominican Republic's first female pilots and also competed in "Miss World 1980." Amelia was drawn to music and performance from a young age and was deeply influenced by her family's accomplishments.

In 2002, she won the "Miss Dominican Republic" title, which qualified her to represent her country at the "Miss Universe 2003" pageant in Panama City. At just 18 years old, she made history by becoming the first Dominican to win the Miss Universe crown. During her reign, she traveled the globe promoting awareness about HIV/AIDS and worked closely with various humanitarian and international organizations.

Career in Entertainment and Business

Following her pageant success, Vega pursued a career in entertainment. She appeared in films such as "The Lost City" (2005) and "Homie Spumoni" (2006), showcasing her acting potential. In 2010, she released her debut single, "Pasa Un Segundito," which gained popularity on the Latin music charts. She followed it with her full-length album, "Agua Dulce," in 2011, affirming her passion for music and her versatility as a performer.

Vega also made a name for herself on television, hosting shows like "Voces de América" on Telemundo and "Suegras" on Azteca América. Her modeling career included features in prominent fashion magazines such as "Cosmopolitan," "InStyle," and "Harper's Bazaar." She also served as a brand ambassador for CoverGirl cosmetics, becoming a familiar face in the world of beauty and fashion.

In addition to her work in the arts, Vega is an entrepreneur. She launched and operates two Miami-based fashion boutiques called "Essence by Amelia Vega," offering stylish clothing and accessories curated to reflect her personal aesthetic.

Personal Life and Family

Amelia Vega married NBA player Al Horford on December 24, 2011. The couple met in Boston in 2007 and quickly formed a strong bond grounded in shared cultural values and mutual admiration. They have five children: Ean, Alía, Ava, Nova, and Mila. Vega frequently shares moments from her family life on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their world filled with love, faith, and Dominican pride.

In addition to her family and business ventures, Amelia is also an author. She wrote a bilingual children's book titled "A Day in the Life of Pichín," inspired by her eldest son. The book aims to instill positive values and cultural identity in young readers.

Real Estate

Al Horford and Amelia Vega have made several notable real estate transactions over the years, reflecting both Horford's NBA career moves and the couple's growing family needs.

Brookline, Massachusetts

In 2021, Horford purchased a six-bedroom estate in Brookline, Massachusetts, for $7.5 million. The luxurious property includes ample living space, high-end finishes, and amenities ideal for their five children. In 2024, the couple listed the home for sale at $8.995 million. Here is a video tour:

Sandy Springs, Georgia

The couple also owns a mansion in the upscale Sandy Springs neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia. This property served as their primary residence during Horford's early years with the Atlanta Hawks and continues to be part of their portfolio. It has been featured in social media posts showcasing family moments and holiday celebrations.

Boston, Massachusetts

In 2024, Horford and Vega moved into a new home in Boston with their children. Vega has described the home as spacious and bright, particularly noting how much she enjoys the large living room windows that offer peaceful views of the sky, moon, and stars. The move marks a fresh chapter for the family as Horford continues to play for the Celtics.