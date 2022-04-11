What is Alexis Neiers' Net Worth?

Alexis Neiers, also known as Alexis Haines, is an American television personality, aspiring model and convicted felon who has a net worth of $200 thousand. She is best known for being a member of the so-called "Bling Ring" criminal gang that broke into celebrity homes between October 2008 and August 2009. The Bling Ring broke into the homes of celebrities like Orlando Bloom, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Rachel Bilson. She was eventually arrested, convicted and sentenced to jail.

In the 2013 movie "The Bling Ring" which was directed by Sofia Coppola, Emma Watson played a character called Nicki Moore who was based on Alexis.

Alexis then earned fame as a star of the E! reality television series "Pretty Wilde" which produced nine episodes over one season which aired in 2010.

Early Life

She was born Alexis Christine Neiers on June 20, 1991, in Los Angeles, California.

Alexis' father Mikael Neires has been working regularly as a director of photography in Las Angeles since the 1980s. Some notable shows he has worked on include:

45 episodes of Family Ties

18 episodes of Webster

68 episodes of Brothers

19 episodes of Growing Pains

47 episodes of The Nanny

24 episodes of Mad About You

103 episodes of Friends

Alexis' mother Andrea worked as an actress and model. Andrea posed for Playboy in the 1980s. After her parents divorced Alexis was briefly home-schooled by her mother.

Bling Ring

In October 2008, when she was approximately 17, Alexis and a group of friends began burglarizing the homes of celebrities in Los Angeles. The alleged ringleader of the gang was Rachel Lee. Rachel and Alexis were friends at an alternative school in Calabasas, California called Indian Hills.

Between October 2008 and August 2009, the Bling Ring broke into an estimated 50 homes. Paris Hilton was a favorite target. Her home was burglarized several times by the gang.

An anonymous informant eventually tipped-off LAPD about two of Alexis' criminal counterparts. The face of one of the counterparts, Nick Prugo, was caught by a security camera at Lindsay Lohan's house. Prugo soon confessed and ratted out his fellow Bling Ring members. Search warrants were soon issued. When police arrived at Alexis' home, they allegedly found her trying to fit into her own microwave, claiming that she could hear Zac Efron's voice coming from within the appliance. Police found several stolen items in the home including a Marc Jacobs handbag that belonged to Rachel Bilson and a Chanel necklace that belonged to Lindsay Lohan.

Alexis ultimately entered a "no contest" plea. She served one month of a six month sentence after being convicted of first degree residential burglary of Orlando Bloom's home. She was also ordered to pay Bloom a $600,000 restitution fee.

Ironically, in the last week of her sentence, Lindsay Lohan was in the cell directly next door while she was serving a brief sentence. They did not speak while serving time together.

Pretty Wilde

On March 14, 2010, a reality show called "Pretty Wilde" debuted on the E! network. The show revolved around the lives of the socialite sisters, Tess Taylor, Alexis Neiers, and Gabby Neiers, as they made their way into the Hollywood social scene. Even though this Karadashians-like show received negative reviews and ran for only one season, it became popular enough to fetch Neiers national stardom.

Alexis would later admit that during the filming of "Pretty Wilde" she was in the midst of a horrible addiction to heroin, alcohol, Xanax and OxyContin. While the show was filming she was apparently living out of a Best Western hotel and was panhandling for money at night to feed her addiction.

Alexis got sober at 19 and since 2019 has hosted a podcast called "Recovering from Reality."

Personal Life

In 2012 Alexis married Canadian businessman Evan Haines. They have two children, Harper Haines who was born in 2013 and Dakota Haines who was born in 2016.