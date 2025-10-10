What is Mark Wright's net worth?

Mark Wright is an English television personality, radio presenter, and former semi-professional footballer who has a net worth of $5 million. Mark Wright rose to fame as one of the original cast members of ITV2's hit reality series "The Only Way Is Essex." Known for his charm, confidence, and on-screen relationships, Wright quickly became one of the show's breakout stars and one of Britain's most recognizable reality TV personalities. After leaving the series, he successfully transitioned into mainstream entertainment, hosting major television and radio programs, competing on "Strictly Come Dancing," and building a multi-platform media career that spans presenting, fitness, and entrepreneurship. Wright's ability to evolve from local Essex celebrity to national television figure made him one of the most commercially successful alumni of the reality TV boom that began in the early 2010s.

Early Life

Mark Charles Edward Wright was born on January 20, 1987, in Buckhurst Hill, Essex, England. He grew up in a close family alongside siblings Jess, Natalya, and Josh—several of whom would also go on to appear on "The Only Way Is Essex." Before television fame, Wright pursued a career in football, playing as a defender for semi-professional clubs such as Southend United and Crawley Town. Although he didn't reach the top professional level, his athletic background would later influence his fitness-related ventures and public image.

The Only Way Is Essex

Mark Wright was part of the original cast of "The Only Way Is Essex," which debuted on ITV2 in 2010. The show, often described as a "semi-scripted reality soap," followed the glamorous and dramatic lives of young people in Essex. Wright quickly became a central figure in the series thanks to his good looks, confidence, and tumultuous relationship with fellow cast member Lauren Goodger.

His on-screen romances and friendships—alongside co-stars like Amy Childs, James "Arg" Argent, Sam and Billie Faiers, Joey Essex, and Gemma Collins—helped drive some of the show's most memorable storylines. Wright's charm and occasional arrogance earned him both criticism and massive popularity. By the end of the second series, he was one of the most talked-about reality TV personalities in Britain.

After several seasons, Wright left "TOWIE" to pursue opportunities beyond the show, explaining that he wanted to focus on broadcasting and presenting. His departure marked the beginning of a successful second act as a television host and media personality.

Television and Radio Career

Following his success on "The Only Way Is Essex," Wright became a fixture on British television. In 2011, he finished as the runner-up on "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!" which introduced him to a wider audience and solidified his reputation as a likable mainstream entertainer.

In 2014, he joined the BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing," finishing in fourth place with professional partner Karen Hauer. His time on the show showcased his competitive energy and further elevated his profile.

Wright went on to host and appear in a variety of television programs, including "Take Me Out: The Gossip," "Surprise Surprise," "Extra Camp," and "The Bachelor UK." He also built a successful career in radio, hosting the "Club Classics" show on Heart Radio, one of the UK's most listened-to commercial stations.

Between 2017 and 2020, Wright expanded internationally, working as a correspondent for the American entertainment show "Extra," where he interviewed celebrities and covered red-carpet events in Los Angeles. His move to the U.S. marked a significant step in broadening his media career beyond the British market.

Business Ventures and Fitness

In addition to his television and radio work, Wright has developed a business portfolio centered on lifestyle and fitness. A former semi-pro athlete, he launched his own fitness app, Train Wright, and later co-founded the fitness brand Aytee7 with his brother Josh. Both ventures promote health and training programs designed to make exercise accessible to a wide audience.

Wright has also worked with several brands on endorsement deals related to grooming, sportswear, and men's fashion. His image as a polished, aspirational figure from Essex has made him a sought-after spokesperson for lifestyle products and media campaigns.

Personal Life

Mark Wright's personal life has long attracted media attention. His on-again, off-again relationship with Lauren Goodger was one of the defining storylines of "The Only Way Is Essex." In 2015, he married actress and model Michelle Keegan, best known for her role on "Coronation Street." The couple has frequently been the subject of tabloid coverage but has maintained a strong public image while balancing demanding careers.

Wright remains close with his family, several of whom have appeared on television, including his sister Jess Wright, also a singer and reality star.