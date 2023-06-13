Info Category: Richest Celebrities Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: May 24, 1986 (37 years old) Place of Birth: Houston Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Profession: Singer, Guitarist, Actor, Dancer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Mark Ballas' Net Worth

What is Mark Ballas' Net Worth?

Mark Ballas is an American dancer, choreographer, singer/songwriter and actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Mark Ballas is best known for his performances on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." He is a professional ballroom dancer, choreographer, singer-songwriter, and actor, all contributing to his status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Early Life and Introduction to Dance

Ballas was born on May 24, 1986, in Houston, Texas into a family of dancers. His parents, Corky and Shirley Ballas, were both accomplished dancers, with his mother being a former Latin champion and his father being a renowned ballroom dance instructor. Ballas began dancing competitively at a young age. He moved to London with his family when he was just a child and attended the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. There, he received training in various dance forms and began to shape his future in dance.

Dancing with the Stars

Mark Ballas' tenure on "Dancing with the Stars" has been filled with memorable performances and significant achievements. He joined the cast of professional dancers in the show's fifth season, immediately standing out with his flair for choreography and engaging personality. Throughout his time on the show, Ballas has partnered with a variety of celebrities, showcasing his ability to tailor his teaching style and choreography to suit his partner's strengths and background.

His first win came in Season 6, where he was paired with Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi. The pair consistently impressed judges and viewers alike, with their performances marked by technical precision and artistic interpretation. Ballas won his second Mirrorball Trophy in Season 8, this time paired with Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson. Their performances were notable for their athletic and dynamic dance routines, as well as their strong partnership.

Over the years, Ballas has become one of the show's most beloved professionals. His innovative choreography, often pushing the boundaries of traditional ballroom dance, has resulted in several Emmy nominations. Even in seasons where he didn't clinch the top spot, Ballas' routines were often highlights of the show, demonstrating his creativity, musicality, and commitment to his craft. His ability to mentor his celebrity partners, helping them grow and evolve as dancers, has been a standout aspect of his time on the show. Despite taking occasional breaks from the series, Ballas' influence and contributions to "Dancing with the Stars" are undeniable and continue to be celebrated.

In June 2023 Mark announced he would depart the series.

Music and Acting Career

Beyond his success as a dancer, Ballas is also a talented musician and actor. He plays the guitar, and in 2011, he released a solo album titled "HurtLoveBox." His music showcases his soulful vocals and ability to craft thoughtful lyrics. As an actor, Ballas made his Broadway debut in the final cast of "Jersey Boys" in 2016, playing the lead role of Frankie Valli to critical acclaim.

Personal Life and Real Estate

In November 2015 Mark became engaged to BC Jean. They married in November 2016 in Malibu, California.

In 2017 Mark and BC paid $1.7 million for ah home in Los Angeles. They listed this home for sale in April 2023 for $2.549 million, lowering the price to $2.395 million in June 2023.