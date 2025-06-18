What is Maci Bookout's net worth?

Maci Bookout is an American reality television personality, author, and public speaker who has a net worth of $50 thousand. Maci Bookout rose to fame as one of the original cast members on MTV's "16 and Pregnant" and its successful spin-off series "Teen Mom." Known for her candid, grounded demeanor and relative stability compared to some of her co-stars, Bookout has built a public image centered on resilience, parenting advocacy, and navigating the challenges of young motherhood in the spotlight. Over the years, she has expanded her platform through writing, public speaking, and brand partnerships, all while managing a complex blended family dynamic.

Early Life

Maci Deshane Bookout was born in August 1991 and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was an honors student and a cheerleader in high school before becoming pregnant at age 16 with her then-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards. Her experience as a teen mother would eventually become the central storyline in her debut on MTV.

She gave birth to her son Bentley Cadence Edwards in October 2008. Shortly afterward, she was cast in the first season of "16 and Pregnant," which aired in 2009 and brought her national recognition.

MTV Fame and "Teen Mom"

Following the success of her episode, Maci became one of four young mothers featured in the spin-off "Teen Mom," alongside Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell. Her segment focused heavily on her co-parenting relationship with Ryan Edwards, who struggled with addiction and instability. Viewers were drawn to Maci's calm, measured approach to parenting and her efforts to provide a consistent home for Bentley while facing ongoing conflict with Ryan and his family.

Over the years, Maci emerged as one of the more composed and self-sufficient figures in the "Teen Mom" franchise. She continued on "Teen Mom OG" through multiple seasons, documenting her growing family, career pursuits, and evolving role as an advocate for young parents and addiction awareness.

Personal Life and Family

After her breakup with Ryan Edwards, Maci was briefly engaged to childhood friend Kyle King, but the relationship ended in 2012. She later began dating Taylor McKinney, a motocross racer from Texas. The couple married in 2016 and have two children together: daughter Jayde Carter (born in 2015) and son Maverick Reed (born in 2016).

Maci and Taylor have openly discussed the challenges of blending their family and navigating Bentley's strained relationship with Ryan. Their attempts to create a supportive, stable household have been a central theme of Maci's later appearances on "Teen Mom OG."

Advocacy and Public Work

In contrast to many of her co-stars, Maci has successfully used her platform to engage in advocacy and entrepreneurship. She is an outspoken advocate for education about teen pregnancy prevention and substance abuse, particularly given Ryan Edwards' widely publicized addiction issues.

Maci has also testified before the Tennessee State Legislature in support of bills aimed at addiction treatment and co-parenting reform. Her involvement in public discourse around these issues has earned her praise for moving beyond the typical reality TV narrative.

Author and Entrepreneur

Maci released her first memoir, "Bulletproof," in 2015, which offered a reflective look at her life as a young mother and the emotional toll of being in the public eye. In 2016, she followed up with "I Wasn't Born Bulletproof: Lessons I've Learned (So You Don't Have To)," a more advice-driven book based on her life experiences.

She and Taylor launched a lifestyle brand called Things That Matter (TTM) in 2013, which sells clothing and merchandise focused on positive messaging and family values.

Public Image and Ongoing Role

Maci's public image has largely remained positive throughout her reality TV tenure. She's often viewed as the voice of reason on "Teen Mom OG," known for her levelheadedness and mature communication style, even amid drama with Ryan's family or tension with other cast members.

Despite stepping back from some of the more chaotic storylines, Maci remains a staple of the "Teen Mom" franchise and has appeared in various specials and reunion shows. She continues to live in Tennessee with her family and remains active on social media and within advocacy circles.