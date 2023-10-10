Info Category: Richest Celebrities Net Worth: $20 Million Date of Birth: Jul 17, 1951 (72 years old) Place of Birth: Los Angeles Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 9 in (1.77 m) Profession: Actor, Film Producer, Singer, Dancer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Lucie Arnaz's Net Worth

What Is Lucie Arnaz's Net Worth?

Lucie Arnaz is an American actress, singer, and producer who has a net worth of $20 million. Lucie Arnaz is the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. She appeared on her mother's television series "The Lucy Show" (1962–1968) and "Here's Lucy" (1968–1974), which both aired on CBS. Arnaz has also appeared in the films "Billy Jack Goes to Washington" (1977), "The Jazz Singer" (1980), "Second Thoughts" (1983), "Down to You" (2000), and "Smoking Nonsmoking" (2011) and the television shows "Marcus Welby, M.D." (1975), "Fantasy Island" (1978), "Murder, She Wrote" (1988), "Law & Order" (2003), and "Will & Grace" (2020). She starred on the CBS sitcom "The Lucie Arnaz Show" in 1985, and she played Tess Hammersmith on "Sons and Daughters" in 1991. Lucie has also performed on Broadway, appearing in productions of "They're Playing Our Song" (1979–1980), "Lost in Yonkers" (1992), "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" (2006), and "Pippin" (2014). For "They're Playing Our Song," Arnaz won a Theatre World Award and an Outer Critics Circle Special Award and earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. Lucie served as a producer on the TV movies "Lucy and Desi: A Home Movie" (1993) and "The Desilu Story" (2003), the TV special "I Love Lucy's 50th Anniversary Special" (2001), and the Amazon Studios film "Being the Ricardos" (2021).

Early Life

Lucie Arnaz was born Lucie Désirée Arnaz on July 17, 1951, in Los Angeles, California. Lucie is the daughter of Emmy-winning actors Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, and her brother, Desi Arnaz Jr., is an actor and musician. After Arnaz's parents divorced in 1960, Lucille married comedian Gary Morton and Desi wed Edith Mack Hirsch. Sadly, Ball passed away from a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm in 1989. Lucie spent a few years living in New York City after she turned 10, and she studied at the Catholic school St. Vincent Ferrer School there. Arnaz later attended the Los Angeles Catholic school Immaculate Heart High School.

Career

Arnaz had walk-on roles on her mother's CBS sitcom "The Lucy Show" from 1962 to 1968, and from 1968 to 1974, she starred as Kim Carter on "Here's Lucy" alongside her mother and brother. She guest-starred on "The Sixth Sense" (1972), "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In" (1972), "Marcus Welby, M.D." (1975), and "Fantasy Island" (1978), and in 1975, she played the title role in the TV movie "Who Is the Black Dahlia?" and co-starred with Raul Julia, Ed Asner, and Cloris Leachman in the television film "Death Scream." Lucie's first feature film was 1977's "Billy Jack Goes to Washington," and she followed it with "The Jazz Singer" in 1980 and "Second Thoughts" in 1983. "The Jazz Singer" earned Arnaz a Golden Globe nomination. In the '80s, she starred in the TV movies "The Mating Season" (1980), "Washington Mistress" (1982), and "Who Gets the Friends?" (1988), guest-starred on "Murder, She Wrote" (1988), and had her own CBS series, "The Lucie Arnaz Show" (1985).

Lucie played Tess Hammersmith on the 1991 CBS series "Sons and Daughters," then she appeared in the TV movies "Abduction of Innocence: A Moment of Truth Movie" (1996) and "Bonne Nuit" (1999). In 2000, she co-starred with Freddie Prinze, Jr., Julia Stiles, and Selma Blair in the romantic comedy "Down to You," which earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Film – Choice Comedy. Arnaz guest-starred on "Law & Order" in 2003, then she appeared in the films "Wild Seven" (2006), and "Smoking/Non-Smoking" (2011). In 2020, she played a factory boss in the "Will & Grace" episode "We Love Lucy." Lucie served as a Trustee on The American Theatre Wing's board from 1999 to 2014. In 2008, she took part in a tribute to her mother at New York City's Paley Center for Media titled "Lucie and Lucy: Lucie Arnaz Shares Treasures From The Family Video Collection." She was the president of the Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Center's board of directors from 2002 to 2007, but she resigned due to a dispute with the executive director over the Center's future direction. Lucie executive produced the 2021 film "Being the Ricardos," which received more than 60 award nominations, including three Academy Award nominations and three Golden Globe nominations (with a win for Nicole Kidman, who portrayed Ball in the film).

Personal Life

Lucie married Phil Vandervort on July 17, 1971. They divorced in 1977, and Arnaz went on to wed actor Laurence Luckinbill on June 22, 1980. The couple has welcomed three children together, Katharine, Joseph, and Simon. Lucie is also stepmother to Benjamin and Nicholas, Laurence's sons from his marriage to Robin Strasser.

Awards and Nominations

Arnaz has been nominated for two Primetime Emmys, winning Outstanding Informational Special for "Lucy and Desi: A Home Movie" in 1993. Her other nomination was for Outstanding Special Class Program for "I Love Lucy's 50th Anniversary Special" (2002). In 1981, Lucie earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture for "The Jazz Singer." For "Smoking Nonsmoking," she was named Best Actress at the 2008 Wildwood Film Festival and received a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Hoboken International Film Festival. In 1975, Arnaz earned a Photoplay Award nomination for Favorite Female Star.

Real Estate

From 2007 to 2013, Arnaz and Luckinbill owned a 5,207 square foot home in Weston, Connecticut. The five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home went on the market for $1.99 million in September 2023. The home was built in 1980 and features a home office, chef's kitchen, wet bar, gym, and media room. A swimming pool sits on the two-acre property.