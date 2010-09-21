Info
Category:
Richest Celebrities
Net Worth:
$150 Million
Birthdate:
Aug 5, 1952 (71 years old)
Birthplace:
Kiltimagh
Gender:
Male
Height:
5 ft 8 in (1.75 m)
Profession:
Talent manager, Actor, Impresario
Nationality:
Republic of Ireland
What is Louis Walsh's Net Worth?

Louis Walsh is an Irish entertainment manager and television personality who has a net worth of $150 million dollars. Michael Louis Vincent Walsh was born in Kiltimagh, County Mayo, Ireland in August 1952. He is best known for being a judge on the British television show The X Factor. He is a band manager and managed Boyzone who sold over 20 million copies and had six #1 hits. He managed Boyzone member Ronan Keating who had a #1 hit and sold over 4 million albums. Walsh then managed the boy band Westlife. He has also managed Union J, Samantha Mumba, and G4. He started on TV in 2001 for Popstars in Ireland.

He has covered for Simon Cowell on Britain's Got Talent and The X Factor USA. In 2004 he became a judge with Cowell and Sharon Osbourne for The X Factor. He has managed the "Overs" category three times and the "Groups" category five times. He was the winning judge on season two and mentored Shayne Ward. He was awarded with the 2009 Mayo Person of the Year. Walsh has a waxwork figure of him in Madame Tussauds. He is the second oldest of nine siblings and owns a Maserati Gran Turismo.

