What is Lisa Wu Hartwell's net worth?

Lisa Wu is a multifaceted American television personality, actress, entrepreneur, and author who has a net worth of $200 thousand. Formerly known as Lisa Wu Hartwell, she is best known for her role as an original cast member on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." She gained widespread attention not only for her business ventures and confident personality on the show but also for her high-profile relationships with R&B singer Keith Sweat and former NFL linebacker Ed Hartwell. Over the years, Lisa has built a diverse and dynamic career that spans entertainment, real estate, fashion, and publishing, making her a prominent figure in both reality television and entrepreneurial circles.

Personal Life

Lisa Wu was married to R&B singer Keith Sweat from 1992 to 2002, and they share two sons, Jordan and Justin. In 2005, she married NFL player Ed Hartwell, and they had one son together, Ed Jr., before divorcing in 2011.

Real Estate & Financial Problems

In 2007, Lisa and Ed paid $2.9 million for a newly built home in Duluth, Georgia. In August 2009, it was reported that Lisa and Ed had been evicted from the home after they defaulted on their loan. Their bank sold the home shortly thereafter for $1.9 million.

Early Life and Background

Lisa Wu was born on January 23, 1973, in Inglewood, California. She is of mixed heritage, with a Chinese-American father and an Afro-Caribbean mother. One of nine siblings, Lisa grew up in a culturally diverse and often challenging environment where she faced discrimination and identity struggles. These experiences shaped her fierce independence and fueled her drive to succeed in a wide range of industries.

Entertainment Career

Lisa began her career in the entertainment world as a dancer, performing with high-profile hip-hop acts such as Public Enemy, EPMD, and Candyman. She transitioned into music as a member of the rap group 9tene before shifting her focus to writing and acting. She wrote, produced, and starred in the 2003 independent film "Black Ball," which marked her entry into filmmaking.

She rose to national fame in 2008 as one of the original cast members of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Lisa was featured in the first two seasons and later made guest appearances in subsequent seasons. Her time on the show highlighted her personal life and entrepreneurial ventures, giving fans an inside look at her ambition and hustle. She also appeared on the TV One reality series "Hollywood Divas" from 2014 to 2016, where she collaborated with other actresses to create original scripted content while addressing the challenges Black women face in Hollywood.

Business Ventures

Beyond television, Lisa Wu is a serial entrepreneur with a strong track record in fashion and real estate. She founded Hartwell and Associates, a real estate firm named after her former husband, and launched a children's clothing line called Hart 2 Hart Baby. She also created a women's fashion line named Closet Freak and a jewelry brand called Wu Girls. Each venture reflects Lisa's hands-on approach to business and her desire to empower women through style and self-expression.

Authorship

In 2010, Lisa published a novel titled "When the Cake is Made," co-authored with Miasha Coleman. The book explores themes of friendship, betrayal, and personal growth, drawing from real-life challenges to create a compelling narrative. The project allowed Lisa to express a more introspective side of herself, proving she could connect with audiences beyond the screen..