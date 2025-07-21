What is Leland Chapman's Net Worth?

Leland Chapman is an American bail bondsman, bounty hunter, and reality television personality who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Leland Chapman is best known for co-starring on the A&E series "Dog the Bounty Hunter." The son of Duane "Dog" Chapman and his first wife, La Fonda Sue Honeycutt, Leland became one of the most recognizable and skilled members of the Chapman family's bounty hunting team. His blend of athleticism, fearlessness, and street smarts made him a standout on-screen presence and a fan favorite during the show's long run.

Beyond his television fame, Leland has built a successful career in the bail bond industry. He has owned and operated multiple businesses, including his own bail bond company in Alabama and later in Hawaii. While he stepped away from Dog the Bounty Hunter in its later seasons, he returned for the WGN America series "Dog's Most Wanted" in 2019. Known for his loyalty to family and tenacity in the field, Leland Chapman remains one of the most enduring faces in reality TV's bounty hunting genre.

Early Life

Leland Blane Chapman was born on December 14, 1976, in Groom, Texas. He is the second of two children born to Duane "Dog" Chapman and La Fonda Sue Honeycutt. After his parents divorced, Leland had a turbulent childhood and adolescence. He was placed in foster care for a time and later ran away before eventually being taken in by his father.

Despite his troubled early years, Leland found stability in sports and martial arts. He trained in boxing and mixed martial arts, which later served him well in the physically demanding world of bounty hunting. As a young adult, Leland joined his father's business, Da Kine Bail Bonds, in Hawaii and quickly earned a reputation as one of the team's most reliable and physically capable members.

Reality Television Career

Leland rose to national prominence as a co-star on the A&E series "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which aired from 2004 to 2012. He worked closely with his father, Duane, stepmother Beth Chapman, and brother Duane Lee Chapman II, helping capture fugitives across Hawaii and the mainland U.S.

Known for his speed, agility, and fearlessness, Leland often took the lead during foot chases and physical confrontations. His charisma and quick wit also made him a standout personality on the show. Leland remained with the series until tensions within the family and business led him and his brother, Duane Lee, to leave the show in 2012.

After a brief departure from reality TV, Leland returned to the screen in "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt" on CMT, where he rejoined his parents to help reform struggling bail bond businesses. In 2019, he appeared again in "Dog's Most Wanted" on WGN America, participating in some of the final fugitive chases filmed before Beth Chapman's passing.

Other Ventures and Personal Life

Outside of television, Leland has operated his own bail bond company. After leaving Dog the Bounty Hunter, he moved to Alabama, where he launched Kama'aina Bail Bonds. He later returned to Hawaii and rejoined the family's operations for a time.

Leland has been married twice. He was first married to Maui Chapman from 1995 to 2005, with whom he shares two sons, Dakota and Cobie. He later married Jamie Pilar Chapman, a tattoo model, in 2016. Leland is also known for his passion for fitness and martial arts, both of which remain an important part of his lifestyle.