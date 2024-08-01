What is Leah Messer's net worth?

Leah Messer is an American reality television personality who has a net worth of $150 thousand. Leah Messer gained fame through her appearance on the MTV series "16 and Pregnant" and its spin-off, "Teen Mom 2."

Throughout her time in the public eye, Leah Messer has been open about her personal struggles, including her journey to sobriety and efforts to improve her life. She has used her platform to discuss mental health, addiction, and the challenges of young motherhood. Despite facing criticism and public scrutiny, Messer has worked to turn her experiences into opportunities for growth and to help others facing similar challenges.

Leah Messer was born on April 24, 1992, in Elkview, West Virginia. She first came into the public eye in 2009 when she was cast in the second season of "16 and Pregnant." The show documented her pregnancy with twin girls at the age of 16 with her then-boyfriend Corey Simms. This exposure led to her being cast in "Teen Mom 2," which premiered in 2011 and followed the lives of young mothers as they navigated parenthood, relationships, and personal growth.

Messer's storyline on "Teen Mom 2" was particularly compelling due to several dramatic elements. For example, she married the mother of her twins, Corey Simms, in 2010. They divorced in 2011. Her daughter Ali was eventually diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy. Leah has struggled with anxiety and depression. Leah has battled prescription drug addiction and subsequent rehabilitation. She married another boyfriend, Jeremy Calvert, in 2012. They divorced in 2015. In December 2023, Leah filed for a protective order against Calvert alleging that he showed up to the restaurant where she works with his new girlfriend who then allegedly threatened to assault Leah.

Since becoming famous, Messer has: