Kumail Nanjiani Net Worth:

What is Kumail Nanjiani's Net Worth and Salary?

Kumail Nanjiani is a Pakistani-American stand-up comedian, actor, and podcast host who has a net worth of $8 million. He is perhaps best known for his role in the series "Silicon Valley," which lasted from 2014 to 2019. He is also known for writing and starring in the film "The Big Sick." This film earned him a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Outside of his on-screen work, Kumail is an established voice actor who has booked roles in animated projects like "Adventure Time," "Franklin & Bash," and "Newsreaders." In addition, he co-hosted "The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail." In 2021, he appeared in the MCU film "Eternals."

Early Life

Kumail Ali Nanjiani was born on May 2nd of 1978 in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan. Raised alongside a brother in a Shia Muslim family and moved to the United States at the age of 18. After reaching the United States, he attended Grinnell College in Iowa, where he studied computer science and philosophy, graduating in 2001 with a double major. Nanjiani eventually abandoned Islam and became an atheist.

Career

Kumail, an avid gamer, first started his entertainment career by hosting a video game podcast called "The Indoor Kids" alongside Ali Baker. Nanjiani then began hosting the show alongside his wife and appeared on podcasts like "Harmontown." Early acting roles came with the 2013 film "The Kings of Summer," and appeared somewhat regularly in the series "Portlandia." He then established his voice acting career with a supporting role in the animated series "Franklin & Bash."

After another guest-starring role in the HBO series "Veep," he continued his voice acting career with roles in "Newsreaders" and "Adventure Time." In 2013, he debuted his Comedy Central special entitled "Beta Male." That year, Comedy Central also started airing "The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail." This show featured various comedians. Next year, he booked the role of Dinesh in the HBO sitcom "Silicon Valley." He followed up by voicing the character Reggie in the video game "The Walking Dead: Season Two." In 2014, he also started hosting a podcast about the show "The X-Files." This podcast features several guest appearances from writers, producers, and actors from "The X-Files." During this period, Kumail also appeared on Ken Reid's podcast, "TV Guidance Counselor Podcast."

In 2015, Kumail furthered his TV career with a guest-starring role in an episode of "Broad City." That year, he also voiced the character Mshak Moradi in "Hunt the Truth," an audio drama designed to generate hype for the upcoming video game "Halo 5: Guardians." Later in 2015, Nanjiani appeared on the sketch comedy series "Inside Amy Schumer." He ended the year by booking more voice roles in animated series like "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" and "Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero."

In 2017, Kumail booked one of his biggest film roles yet in "The Big Sick." He also wrote the film with his wife, Emily V. Gordon. The film depicts their relationship, although Zoe Kazan plays the role of Emily V. Gordon. The movie won a number of honors and accolades, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. It also grossed more than $40 million, making it one of the most profitable independent films of that year.

Kumail won more recognition after a role in "The Twilight Zone," which saw him receive an Emmy Award nomination. He then booked a role in the film "Men in Black International." In 2019, he joined the cast of the movie "Stuber." In 2020, he booked another voice acting role in the movie "Dolittle." That year, he wrote and produced the series "Little America." He then starred in the film "The Lovebirds," which was released on Netflix in 2020. After another podcast alongside his wife, Nanjiani booked the role of Kingo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie "Eternals."

Personal Life

