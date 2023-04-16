What is Kelly Bensimon's net worth?

Kelly Bensimon is an American television personality, author, socialite, and former model who has a net worth of $10 million. Kelly Bensimon first rose to prominence in the modeling world, and later gained widespread fame as a cast member on the reality television series "The Real Housewives of New York City." She was a cast member in seasons 2-4. Kelly is also a writer who was the founding editor of Elle Accessories Magazine and an the editor at large for Hamptons and Gotham Magazines. Kelly is the author of several books, including, "In the Spirit of the Hamptons," "The Bikini Book," "American Style," and "I Can Make You Hot." From 1997 to 2007 Kelly was married to fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon. They share two children together, Sea Louise Bensimon, born in 1998, and Thaddeus Ann Bensimon, born in 2000.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: May 1, 1968 (54 years old) Place of Birth: Rockford Gender: Female Height: 6 ft (1.83 m) Profession: Editor, Model, Author, Actor, Entrepreneur, Socialite Nationality: United States of America

Modeling Career

Kelly Jean Killoren was born on May 1, 1968 in Rockford, Illinois. She started her modeling career in her early 20s in the 19080s after attending the prestigious Trinity College and Columbia University. She began working with esteemed modeling agencies, such as Ford Models and Elite Model Management. Kelly graced the covers of various magazines, including Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Harper's Bazaar. Her success in the modeling industry helped her establish connections in the fashion and entertainment worlds.

Marriage and Family

In 1997, Kelly married French fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, who was also the creative director of Elle magazine at the time. The couple had two daughters, Sea and Thadeus, before their eventual divorce in 2007. Despite their separation, Kelly has maintained a close relationship with her daughters and continues to prioritize her role as a mother.

The Real Housewives of New York City

Kelly Bensimon joined the cast of Bravo's reality television series "The Real Housewives of New York City" in its second season in 2009. The show, which follows the personal and professional lives of several affluent women living in New York City, catapulted Bensimon to national fame. She quickly became a polarizing figure on the show due to her outspoken nature and feuds with other cast members. Kelly remained on the show for three seasons before departing after season four in 2011.

Author and Lifestyle Expert

Following her exit from "The Real Housewives of New York City," Bensimon pursued a career as an author and lifestyle expert. She has written several books, including "In The Spirit of The Hamptons," "American Style," and "I Can Make You Hot!: The Supermodel Diet." Her books focus on various aspects of her life and interests, such as fashion, design, and wellness. Kelly has also contributed to several publications as a columnist and editor, sharing her insights on style, travel, and wellness.

Philanthropy and Entrepreneurship

In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Bensimon has been an active philanthropist, supporting various charities and causes. She is particularly passionate about issues related to women's health, animal welfare, and the environment. Over the years, she has collaborated with organizations like Generosity Water, the Humane Society, and the American Cancer Society.

Kelly has also ventured into entrepreneurship, launching her own jewelry line, Kelly Killoren by Kelly Bensimon. The line features a range of unique, handmade pieces that reflect her personal style and love for fashion.

In recent years she has also developed a career as a high-end real estate agent. She reportedly closed $50 million worth of real estate deals in 2021 alone.

Hamptons Mansion

In 1994 Gilles Bensimon paid $700,000 for a 1.25 acre property in East Hampton. In 1998, a year into their marriage, Gilles and Kelly completed construction on a 5,800 square foot mansion on the lot. Kelly took ownership of the home after their 2007 divorce. In 2009 Kelly listed the home for sale for $12 million. She also listed it for rent $250,000 per month. In November 2012 she accepted $5.7 million.