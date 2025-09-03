Last Updated: September 3, 2025
Category:
Richest Celebrities
Net Worth:
$25 Thousand
Gender:
Female
Height:
5 ft 4 in (1.63 m)
Profession:
Actor
  1. Early Life
  2. Teen Mom 2
  3. Other Ventures
  4. Personal Life

What is Kailyn Lowry's net worth?

Kailyn Lowry is a reality TV personality who has a net worth of $25 thousand. Kailyn Lowry rose to fame as one of the original cast members of MTV's "16 and Pregnant" and "Teen Mom 2." Her story stood out from the beginning for its raw portrayal of a young woman facing the challenges of early motherhood largely without family support. Throughout her years on the franchise, Lowry became known for her outspoken personality, complicated relationships, and determination to build a better life for her children. Beyond reality TV, she has expanded into podcasting, writing several books, and launching her own businesses, establishing herself as one of the most entrepreneurial stars to come out of the MTV franchise.

Early Life

Kailyn Rae Lowry was born on March 14, 1992, in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. She had a strained childhood and became pregnant as a teenager. Her story was featured on the second season of "16 and Pregnant" in 2010, which documented her relationship with Jo Rivera and the birth of their son, Isaac. Kailyn's early years as a mother were marked by financial struggles, minimal support from her parents, and difficulty navigating co-parenting.

Teen Mom 2

When "Teen Mom 2" premiered in 2011, Kailyn appeared alongside Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer. In later seasons, Briana DeJesus joined the cast as well. Kailyn's storyline quickly emerged as one of the central arcs of the series. Viewers saw her juggle school, work, and parenting while also dealing with conflicts with Rivera. Later seasons highlighted her marriages and divorces, most notably with Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares a son named Lincoln, and her relationship with Chris Lopez, with whom she has sons Lux and Creed.

Kailyn's segments often centered on custody battles, co-parenting disputes, and her efforts to provide stability while also clashing with other cast members. Her outspoken nature made her one of the most polarizing but memorable personalities on the show.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Other Ventures

Outside of MTV, Lowry built a career in media and entrepreneurship. She has written multiple books, including "Pride Over Pity," a memoir detailing her childhood and rise to fame, and "A Letter of Love," written for her children. She also became a successful podcaster, co-hosting shows such as "Coffee Convos," "Baby Mamas No Drama," and "Barely Famous." Through her platforms, Kailyn cultivated a large following that extended beyond her TV audience.

Personal Life

Lowry is a mother of five children: Isaac with Jo Rivera, Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez, and Rio with Elijah Scott. Much of her adult life has been defined by her relationships and her determination to parent on her own terms. Despite ongoing public drama, she has remained a central figure in Teen Mom culture and continues to engage her fan base through podcasts and social media.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Leah Messer Net Worth
    Leah
    Messer
  2. Maci Bookout Net Worth
    Maci
    Bookout
  3. Catelynn Lowell Net Worth
    Catelynn
    Lowell
  4. Farrah Abraham Net Worth
    Farrah
    Abraham
  5. Jenelle Evans Net Worth
    Jenelle
    Evans
  6. Roger Waters Net Worth
    Roger
    Waters
  7. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Net Worth
    Alexandria
    Ocasio-Cortez
  8. Candice Bergen Net Worth
    Candice
    Bergen
  9. Howard Stern Net Worth
    Howard
    Stern
  10. David Gilmour Net Worth
    David
    Gilmour
  11. Michael Phelps Net Worth
    Michael
    Phelps
  12. Clay Travis Net Worth
    Clay
    Travis
  13. Larry The Cable Guy Net Worth
    Larry
    The Cable Guy
  14. Greg Louganis Net Worth
    Greg
    Louganis
  15. Frankie Muniz Net Worth
    Frankie
    Muniz
  16. Shannen Doherty Net Worth
    Shannen
    Doherty