Last Updated: August 2, 2025
Richest Celebrities
$3 Million
Homer
Male
United States of America
What is Johnathan Hillstrand's net worth?

Jonathan Hillstrand is an Alaskan commercial fishing vessel captain who has a net worth of $3 million. Johnathan Hillstrand is a fan-favorite captain best known for his wild personality, daring leadership style, and decades at the helm of the F/V Time Bandit on "Deadliest Catch." Alongside his brother Andy, Johnathan brought a mix of chaos, humor, and high-seas grit to the Discovery Channel series. A third-generation fisherman with over 40 years of experience in the Alaskan crab industry, Hillstrand became one of the most colorful and quotable figures in the show's history. Though he briefly retired from the series, Johnathan returned multiple times for special appearances and is back in full force in season 21, once again teaming up with long-time frenemy Sig Hansen.

Early Life and Fishing Roots

Johnathan Hillstrand was born on August 5, 1962, in Homer, Alaska, into a family with deep ties to the fishing industry. He began working on boats at the age of seven and was running his own fishing operations by the time he was in his 20s. Fishing wasn't just a career—it was the family business, passed down from his grandfather and father before him.

Eventually, Johnathan and his brothers, Andy and Neal, took over operations on the F/V Time Bandit, a 113-foot vessel built by the family in 1991. The Hillstrand brothers developed a reputation for being hard-working, close-knit, and unapologetically rowdy.

Andy and Jonathan Hillstrand (Getty)

"Deadliest Catch" and Rise to Fame

The Hillstrand brothers joined "Deadliest Catch" in season 2, and Johnathan's high-octane energy and off-the-cuff humor made him a breakout star. Whether launching fireworks, pulling pranks, or barking orders during a white-knuckle haul, Johnathan brought unpredictability and intensity to every episode.

He was also known for his deep care for his crew and willingness to go the extra mile to ensure their safety and morale. Beneath the bravado was a skilled and seasoned captain who understood the deadly risks of Alaskan crab fishing and took them seriously.

Johnathan remained a fixture on the series through season 13, after which he announced his retirement from crab fishing and television. However, he returned in later seasons for special episodes and collaborations, including a high-profile team-up with Sig Hansen during season 21's historic expedition to Adak Island.

Getty

Retirement and Return

Following his initial departure, Hillstrand focused on running other businesses, including the Time Bandit Fireworks Company, a family-run venture based in Indiana. He also wrote a children's book, "Adventures of Little Bird," and remained active in the maritime community.

But the sea called him back. Johnathan made sporadic returns to "Deadliest Catch," including during season 16 and again in the landmark 20th and 21st seasons.

Legacy and Personality

Johnathan Hillstrand is often described as the "wild man" of "Deadliest Catch," but his influence on the series and on crab fishing runs much deeper. He helped shape the show's tone with his unpredictable antics and gritty realism, becoming one of the franchise's most enduring characters.

His brotherly bond with Andy and their joint stewardship of the Time Bandit made them icons among fans. As much a showman as a seaman, Hillstrand represents the unique blend of toughness, tradition, and personality that has made the show a global phenomenon.

