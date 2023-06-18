Info Category: Richest Celebrities Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Nov 26, 1954 - Jun 16, 2023 (68 years old) Place of Birth: Wichita, Kansas Gender: Male 💰 Compare Jim Tweto's Net Worth

Table of Contents Expand Flying Alaska Biography Death

What was Jim Tweto's net worth?

Jim Tweto was an American businessman and reality TV star who had a net worth of $5 million at the time of his death. Tragically, Jim Tweto died on June 16, 2023 at the age of 68 in a plane crash.

Flying Alaska

Jim Tweto was best-known for starring on the Discovery Channel reality series "Flying Alaska" which aired three seasons from January 2011 to July 2012. The show ended up airing 31 episodes over three seasons. He starred on the show with his wife and three daughters. The show followed the family as the operated a small regional airline called Era Alaska which serves remote communities.

Biography

Jim Tweto was born in Wichita, Kansas on November 26, 1954. Tweto grew up in Silver Bay, Minnesota. An avid hockey player, he eventually won a hockey scholarship to the University of Alaska-Anchorage, and moved to Alaska when he was 18.

While in college, he began shifting his focus to aviation, and he subsequently relocated to Unalakleet, Alaska to focus on flying in the early 80s. He married and started a family in Unalakleet, and in 2009, became the COO of the largest regional airline in Alaska, called Era Alaska. The airline is a combination of three smaller carriers that merged, Frontier Flying Service, Hageland Aviation, and Era Aviation.

Jim and his wife Ferno were married from 1988 until his death in June 2023. They have three daughters.

Death

Jim Tweeto died on June 16, 2023 in a plane crash off the coast of Shaktoolik, Alaska. According to bystanders, Jim's Cessna 180 took off but failed to climb and subsequently crashed. Another passenger, 45-year-old Shane Reynolds, also died in the crash.