What is Jenelle Evans' net worth?

Jenelle Evans is an American reality television personality who has a net worth of $30 thousand. Janelle Evans is best known for her appearances on MTV's "16 and Pregnant" and "Teen Mom 2." She first gained public attention in 2010 when her struggles as a young mother were documented on television, and her storyline quickly became one of the most talked-about in the franchise. Over the years, Evans became a controversial figure, with her turbulent personal life, high-profile relationships, custody battles, and run-ins with the law frequently making headlines. While her time on "Teen Mom 2" solidified her as one of MTV's most recognizable reality stars, her off-screen issues often overshadowed her career opportunities. Despite setbacks, Evans has remained a prominent name in reality TV culture and continues to maintain a social media presence where she shares updates with her fan base.

Early Life

Jenelle Lauren Evans was born on December 19, 1991, in Oak Island, North Carolina. Raised by her mother, Barbara, she experienced a complicated upbringing that would later be mirrored in her own struggles as a parent. Jenelle became pregnant as a teenager, and her appearance on "16 and Pregnant" captured the birth of her first son, Jace, when she was just 17 years old. Her strained relationship with Barbara eventually led to Barbara taking custody of Jace, a decision that became a recurring point of tension in Jenelle's life.

Teen Mom 2

Following her appearance on "16 and Pregnant," Jenelle was cast in the spinoff series "Teen Mom 2," which premiered in 2011 alongside fellow young mothers Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer. Her storylines often revolved around her efforts to regain custody of Jace, her complicated romantic relationships, and her struggles with substance abuse and the law. Unlike some of her castmates who found relative stability, Jenelle's segments were often the most dramatic and unpredictable, drawing both criticism and significant viewer interest.

Her time on "Teen Mom 2" included volatile relationships with partners such as Andrew Lewis, Kieffer Delp, and Nathan Griffith, before marrying David Eason in 2017. Episodes frequently highlighted custody battles, legal issues, and disputes with family members. MTV ultimately cut ties with her in 2019 following a widely publicized incident involving Eason and the family's dog.

Jenelle Evans

Robin Marchant / Getty Images

Other Ventures

Outside of her MTV career, Jenelle pursued various projects to build her personal brand. She launched a YouTube channel where she posted lifestyle videos, updates about her family, and commentary on her experiences. Evans also experimented with social media influencing, endorsements, and even cosmetics ventures, though these efforts often struggled due to her controversial public image.

Personal Life

Jenelle Evans has three children: Jace, born in 2009 with Andrew Lewis; Kaiser, born in 2014 with Nathan Griffith; and Ensley, born in 2017 with her husband David Eason. Her parenting journey has been marked by multiple custody battles, including long-standing disputes with her mother over Jace.

Her marriage to Eason has been the subject of significant controversy, with multiple reports of domestic disputes and public scrutiny following his firing from "Teen Mom 2" after making homophobic remarks online. Despite the controversies, Evans has remained in the public eye through interviews, reality TV spinoffs, and her own social media accounts.

