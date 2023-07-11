Info Category: Richest Celebrities Net Worth: $500 Thousand Salary: $2 Million Date of Birth: Oct 11, 1971 (51 years old) Place of Birth: Melbourne Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Skateboarder, Radio personality, Actor, Singer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jason Ellis' Net Worth

What is Jason Ellis' net worth and salary?

Jason Ellis is an Australian radio host, actor, professional skateboarder, and mixed martial artist, who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Jason Ellis has earned his net worth primarily thanks to his radio career, but he lost much of his former peak fortune after his show ended and later in a divorce. In interviews in mid-2023 Jason claimed to be "broke" and that's why he had joined OnlyFans which apparently earns him more money than his podcast pursuits.

Jason has also acted in films, television and was a voice actor in "Tony Hawk's American Wasteland" video game.

Jason hosted "The Jason Ellis Show" on Sirius XM from 2005 to 2020. In 2017, Sirius gave Ellis his own channel called "Faction Talk."

Outside of radio, Jason has also made a name for himself in mixed martial arts and is undefeated with a 1-0 mixed martial arts record and 1-0 boxing record. He is also a founding member and singer for Taintstick, a comedy rock metal band, and the host of the annual "Tony Hawk Boom Boom Huckjam". He is known for performing skate demos alongside Tony Hawk. Jason also set the World Guinness World Record for skateboarding, when he made the biggest drop onto a 70 foot ramp in 2001. He was born in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on October 11, 1971.

Jason Ellis Salary

What was Jason Ellis' salary at Sirius? $2 million per year.

Early Life and Skateboarding

Jason Ellis was born on October 11, 1971, in Melbourne, Australia.

Growing up in Melbourne, Ellis discovered a passion for skateboarding in his teens. He moved to the United States at 17 to pursue a professional skateboarding career, where he made his mark in the vert skateboarding scene. He won several competitions and achieved recognition as one of the top skateboarders in the world during the 1990s.

Radio Broadcasting

Ellis ventured into radio broadcasting with the launch of "The Jason Ellis Show" on Sirius XM in 2005. The show, featuring Ellis's bold personality and offbeat humor, quickly gained popularity. It offered a mix of celebrity interviews, personal anecdotes, and discussions on topics ranging from sports to music to current events. Ellis's engaging hosting style and the show's eclectic content garnered a strong following.

Jason was fired from his channel and his show was canceled in 2020.

Mixed Martial Arts and Boxing

Never one to limit himself to a single pursuit, Ellis took up mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing in the mid-2000s. He trained extensively, and while he didn't pursue a full-time professional career, he did participate in several fights. These experiences not only showcased his athletic versatility but also provided rich material for his radio show.

Writing and Acting

Expanding his creative endeavors, Ellis has also made strides in writing and acting. In 2015, he published his autobiography, "I'm Awesome: One Man's Triumphant Quest to Become the Sweetest Dude Ever," which chronicles his journey from professional skateboarder to radio host. He has also made appearances in several films and television shows, often playing himself.

Personal Life and Struggles

Throughout his career, Ellis has been open about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health. His honesty in discussing these issues on his radio show and in his book has made him a relatable figure for many listeners. His willingness to share his personal battles, including his experiences with sobriety and his bisexuality, have contributed to his distinctive voice in the media landscape.

Ellis is a father of two children, whom he often mentions on his radio show. Despite the end of his marriage in 2018, he has consistently spoken about his commitment to his children and his determination to be a good father.