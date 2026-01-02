Grant Imahara Net Worth

What was Grant Imahara's Net Worth?

Grant Imahara was an American electrical engineer, roboticist, television host, and actor who had a net worth of $2 million at the time of his death in July 2020. Grant Imahara was best known for his work on the science entertainment television series "MythBusters," appearing in over 200 episodes of the series between 2005 and 2014. Among his other projects, he appeared on the shows "BattleBots" and "White Rabbit Project," designed the animatronic human skeleton Geoff Peterson for "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," and played Hikaru Sulu in the fan-made web series "Star Trek Continues."

Early Life and Education

Grant Imahara was born on October 23, 1970, in Los Angeles, California into a Japanese-American family. For his higher education, he attended the University of Southern California, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering.

Work for Lucasfilm

After graduating from USC, Imahara became an engineer in the THX division of George Lucas's production company, Lucasfilm. From there, he joined the company's visual effects division, Industrial Light & Magic, where he worked for nine years. At ILM, Imahara worked on many major films, including "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," "Galaxy Quest," "A.I. Artificial Intelligence," the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, and the sequels to "The Matrix." He was credited in some of these films as a model maker, as well.

BattleBots

Imahara made his television debut competing on the Comedy Central robot combat television show "BattleBots" in the early 2000s. He competed in the middleweight division with his robot Deadblow, which he designed and manufactured himself in 1999. Using a fast pneumatic hammer as its main weapon, Deadblow won two rumbles overall. Imahara later used Deadblow on his show "MythBusters." In 2018, Imahara returned to "BattleBots" as a guest judge during its eighth season, with the show now airing on Discovery Channel.

MythBusters

In 2005, Imahara joined the Discovery Channel science entertainment show "MythBusters" on the invitation of co-host Jamie Hyneman and associate producer Linda Wolkovitch, the latter a fellow former ILM colleague. Imahara became a member of the Build Team alongside Tory Belleci and Kari Byron. On "MythBusters," he designed, built, and operated a wide range of machines to test the validity of various rumors and myths. Imahara appeared in over 200 episodes of the show before leaving after the 2014 season along with Belleci and Byron.

White Rabbit Project

In 2016, Imahara reunited with his "MythBusters" cast mates Belleci and Byron to star in the Netflix series "White Rabbit Project." The series featured them as a team investigating an array of topics, including superpowers, heists, jailbreaks, and strange weapons used in World War II. They then did experiments and builds to evaluate them against a set list of criteria. Although it earned strong reviews, "White Rabbit Project" was not renewed by Netflix.

Other Work

Among his other notable work, Imahara designed the animatronic human skeleton Geoff Peterson for the late-night talk show "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson." Created as a sidekick for Ferguson, the robot made his debut in 2010 and was voiced by Josh Robert Thompson. Elsewhere, in 2012, Imahara made a cameo appearance in the series finale of the Sci-Fi Channel series "Eureka." The following year, he began playing Hikaru Sulu in the fan-made web series "Star Trek Continues," a role he continued for all 11 episodes of the series through 2017. Meanwhile, in 2015, Imahara played Lieutenant Masaru in the fan-made film "Star Trek: Renegades" and had a supporting role in the Syfy television film "Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!"

In 2017, Imahara began consulting for Walt Disney Imagineering on what he called a "top secret" project. The project ended up being the Stickman, an autonomous, self-correcting human-size acrobatic robot. Disney announced that this technology would be used in its theme parks around the world. Imahara continued working as a consultant for Disney and also as a mechanical designer for Spectral Moon. In 2020, he built an animatronic Baby Yoda with the aim of bringing it to children's hospitals to cheer up the young patients. For the project, Imahara did the mechanical design, programming, and 3D printing, completing it four months before his passing.

Personal Life and Death

In 2011, Imahara began dating costume designer and actress Jennifer Newman. The couple got engaged in 2016.

On July 13, 2020, Imahara died from a ruptured intracranial aneurysm in Los Angeles. On what would have been his 50th birthday that year, his mother, friends, and colleagues launched the Grant Imahara STEAM Foundation to provide support to underserved youth pursuing STEAM careers.