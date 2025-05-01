Gloria Govan Net Worth

Last Updated: May 2, 2025
Category:
Richest Celebrities
Net Worth:
$2.5 Million
Birthdate:
Feb 22, 1985 (40 years old)
Birthplace:
Oakland, California
Gender:
Female
  1. What Is Gloria Govan's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Background
  3. Reality Television Career
  4. Acting And Hosting
  5. Entrepreneurial Ventures
  6. Personal Life

What is Gloria Govan's net worth?

Gloria Govan is an American television personality, entrepreneur, and actress who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Gloria Govan rose to fame through her appearances on VH1's "Basketball Wives" and its Los Angeles spin-off. Her high-profile relationships with NBA players Matt Barnes and Derek Fisher kept her in the public eye, but Govan has also carved out a multifaceted career in acting, business, and advocacy, especially in the cannabis and wellness industries. Known for her candid personality, entrepreneurial drive, and visibility in both entertainment and business, Govan has evolved from reality TV fame into a respected media and cannabis executive.

Early Life and Background

Born on February 22, 1985, in Oakland, California, Gloria Govan is of African-American and Mexican descent. She was raised alongside her sister Laura and brother Lonnie. Gloria attended Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks, California. Her multicultural background and early exposure to both sports and entertainment heavily influenced her personal identity and later professional pursuits.

Reality Television Career

Govan first gained national recognition in 2010 as a cast member on VH1's "Basketball Wives," a reality show that follows the lives of women romantically involved with professional basketball players. She later starred in "Basketball Wives LA," where her relationship with then-fiancé and NBA player Matt Barnes became a central storyline. Her appearances were marked by both drama and vulnerability, which resonated with audiences and helped establish her as a notable personality within the reality TV genre.

Gloria Govan Net Worth

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Acting and Hosting

Capitalizing on her television fame, Govan branched out into acting and hosting. She appeared in films such as "Chocolate City" and "More Family," taking on roles that expanded her reach in entertainment. She also co-hosted the red carpet for the Trumpet Awards and was featured in a UFC promotional campaign alongside fighter Anderson Silva, further showcasing her versatility across media platforms.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Govan is the founder and president of RLNTLSS Brands, a celebrity brand management agency that operates at the intersection of culture, business, and cannabis. Her interest in the cannabis industry began in 2005 after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2013, Gloria obtained a cannabis manufacturing license and later launched RLNTLSS Brands in 2020. The agency has worked with several high-profile figures, including Whoopi Goldberg and Gary Payton, to promote wellness-focused cannabis products, especially those geared toward women's health.

In 2023, Govan took another major step in the business world when she was named a General Partner at Alta II, a $100 million real estate lending firm focused on minority and women-owned cannabis businesses. Through this role, she helps provide financing to underrepresented entrepreneurs, aiming to increase diversity and inclusion in an industry historically dominated by large corporate interests.

Personal Life

Gloria met NBA player Matt Barnes when they were in eighth grade, and the pair reconnected in 2006. They had twin sons, Carter and Isaiah, in 2008 and married in 2012. However, their relationship was often strained and became a focus of public attention on "Basketball Wives LA." The couple separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

In 2015, Govan began dating former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher, who had previously been a teammate of Barnes. Their relationship initially stirred media controversy but ultimately evolved into a long-term commitment. The couple got engaged in 2018 and were married on July 17, 2021, in a private ceremony at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California. Together, they are raising a blended family and remain active in Los Angeles social and philanthropic circles.

