Elvis Duran Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities Net Worth: $20 Million Salary: $6 Million Date of Birth: Aug 5, 1964 (59 years old) Place of Birth: McKinney Gender: Male Profession: Radio personality, Presenter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Elvis Duran's Net Worth

What Is Elvis Duran's Net Worth?

Elvis Duran is an American radio DJ, producer, and author who has a net worth of $25 million. Elvis Duran is the host of "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," which airs on the New York radio station Z100 and on Premiere Radio Networks in syndication.

Duran's radio career has spanned 30 years and has included both host and program director duties. Elvis has appeared in the 1995 film "Die Hard with a Vengeance" and the 2015 TV movie "Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!," and he has produced the film "Truth" (2013), the recording of the benefit concert "Can't Cancel Pride" (2021), the television series "Phowned" (2010), and the TV specials "The 2nd Annual Carney Awards" (2016), "The 3rd Annual Carney Awards" (2017), and "The 4th Annual Carney Awards" (2018). In 2019, Duran published the memoir "Where Do I Begin? Stories (I Sort of Remember) from a Life Lived Out Loud." Elvis was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2018.

Elvis Duran Salary

In 2012, Elvis signed a five-year mega-contract with Clear Channel that paid a reported $4 million per year. In 2017, he signed a new five-year contract with iHeartMedia that pays $6 million per year.

Early Life

Elvis Duran was born Barry Brian Cope on August 5, 1964, in McKinney, Texas. He studied broadcasting at the University of North Texas. After earning his degree, Duran began working at a small Dallas radio station.

Career

Before landing his job at Z100, Elvis was an on-air personality and program director at Philadelphia's WIOQ. After being fired as program director in February 1990, he took the same job at KBTS in Austin, Texas, in October 1991 and also became a morning show host at the station. Duran worked at Atlanta's Z-93 and Houston's Power 104 KRBE as well. He started hosting "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show" in April 1996, and the program expanded to Sussex County, New Jersey, in 2003 and Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, in 2006. In 2009, the show signed a syndication deal with the Clear Channel subsidiary Premiere Networks. Since then, the program has aired on over 75 additional stations, and it premiered in Canada in October 2020. In 2013, Duran was given a recurring segment on the NBC show "Today" called "Elvis Duran's Artist of the Month." He formed the entertainment company The Elvis Duran Group with agent David Katz in 2007, and the company's first project was the 2010 series "Phowned," which aired four episodes on Spike TV. In 2019, Elvis published the memoir "Where Do I Begin? Stories (I Sort of Remember) from a Life Lived Out Loud," which was a "New York Times" bestseller.

Personal Life

Elvis came out as gay in 2010, and he served as grand marshal of the 2016 Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade. He became engaged to Alex Carr in July 2018, and they married at the Richmond County Surrogate Court on Staten Island in August 2019. On September 14, 2019, the couple had a wedding ceremony in Santa Fe, New Mexico, that was attended by more than 300 guests. Duran and Carr spent their honeymoon in Mallorca, Spain. In 2014, Elvis underwent bariatric sleeve surgery, which resulted in him losing 110 pounds. Duran was a member of the board of directors for the non-profit organization Rock & Rawhide, whose mission was to "increase adoptions and quality of life for dogs." He has also supported charities such as The Trevor Project and GLAAD.

Awards and Honors

"Elvis Duran and the Morning Show" was named Best Morning Show by the Achievement in Radio Awards (New York), and Elvis has won awards such as the Radio Music Awards' Personality of the Year award, "Billboard/Airplay Monitor's" Best Major Market Top 40 Air Personality award, and Radio & Records' Best Personality award. In 2014 "Out" magazine included Duran on its "20th Anniversary Out 100" list, which featured the LGBT community's most influential people. In 2016, the GLAAD Manhattan Awards honored him for his contributions to the LGBT community, and in 2017, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.