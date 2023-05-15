What was Doyle Brunson's Net Worth?

Doyle Brunson was an American professional poker player who had a net worth of $25 million at the time of his death. Doyle Brunson was born in Longworth, Texas, on August 10, 1933. He died on May 14, 2023 at the age of 89. Known as "The Godfather of Poker," Doyle was the player to win $1 million in poker tournaments. He is one of four players who have won the Main Event at the World Series of Poker more than once. He won in 1976 and 1977. He is one of six players who have won both the World Poker Tour title and the World Series of Poker Main event. He wrote several highly influential poker books and became a fixture in the highest stakes poker games in the world.

Early Life

He was born on August 10, 1933, in Longworth, Texas. He grew up in a town with about 100 people and was an All-State Texas basketball player. He enrolled in Hardin-Simmons University and was set to join the Minneapolis Lakers when a knee injury torpedoed his career. As he recovered, Brunson began playing poker to pass the time and discovered a natural talent for the game.

Poker Career

After getting hurt, Doyle became more serious about polishing his poker skills. One day after graduating from college he earned one month's salary in a single poker game.

It didn't take long for Brunson to quit the sales industry and focus on poker full-time. He and his friend joined dozens of illegal games put together by organized crime before traveling to Vegas for the first time and losing everything. After that, Brunson split off from his friend and pursued a solo-playing career.

He quickly established himself as one of the best players in the world and became a regular in the highest stakes games in the city.

World Series of Poker Success

Brunson's real breakthrough came in the 1976 and 1977 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Events, which he won consecutively, cementing his place in poker history. By the time of his retirement, he had won an impressive ten WSOP bracelets, including wins in some of the most challenging events like the No-Limit Hold'em and Deuce to Seven Draw. His achievements in the WSOP have made him one of the most successful players in its history.

Writing Career and "Super/System"

Alongside his playing career, Brunson also became one of poker's most influential authors. His book "Super/System", first published in 1979, was groundbreaking. It provided the first comprehensive strategies for high-level poker play, including concepts that are now fundamental to the game. The book was so influential that it's often referred to as the "Bible of Poker". He later released a sequel, "Super/System 2", in 2004, continuing his legacy of teaching the next generation of poker players.

Retirement and Legacy

In 2018, at the age of 85, Brunson announced his retirement from poker during the WSOP. He left the game having earned over $6 million in live tournament earnings, but his influence extends far beyond these winnings. Brunson was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988, and his contributions to the game continue to be celebrated long after his retirement. His teachings have shaped countless poker careers, and his fearless style of play has inspired generations of poker players.