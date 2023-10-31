Info Category: Richest Celebrities Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Dec 13, 1964 (58 years old) Place of Birth: Great Barrington, Massachusetts Profession: Reality star, entrepreneur 💰 Compare Dorinda Medley's Net Worth

What Is Dorinda Medley's Net Worth?

Dorinda Medley is an American socialite, reality television personality, and author who has a net worth of $10 million. Dorinda Medley is best known for being a cast member of the hit Bravo reality series "The Real Housewives of New York City" (2015–2020) and for her philanthropic work throughout the city. Dorinda previously owned the London-based company DCL Cashmere, and she published the book "Make It Nice" in 2021.

Early Life

Dorinda Medley was born Dorinda Cinkala on December 13, 1964, in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. She is the daughter of Diane and John Cinkala. After graduating from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in 1986, Dorinda took a job in Manhattan at Liz Claiborne.

DCL Cashmere

After working at Liz Claiborne, Medley relocated to London, where she launched DCL Cashmere. The company had famous clients such as Princess Diana and actress Joan Collins. A decade later, Dorinda returned to New York City.

Real Housewives

In 2010, Medley began making guest appearances on "The Real Housewives of New York City" as a friend of cast members Countess LuAnn de Lesseps and Ramona Singer. She joined the cast in 2015 during the show's seventh season.

Dorinda announced that she was leaving the show in August 2020, but she later revealed that she had been fired. During an appearance on the podcast "Just B With Bethenny Frankel," Medley stated that she was "very scared going into the season because not only was my life very intense with all the things…the house, my father, broke a rib, breaking up with John… So it was like, wow…I was sort of a, I was sort of a toothpick in an ocean. I didn't get my voice out correctly." Dorinda was also on the 2021 spin-off "The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip," and she appeared in two episodes of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" (2016; 2023).

Personal Life

Dorinda welcomed daughter Hannah with her first husband, Ralph Lynch. After Dorinda and Ralph divorced, she married hedge fund advisor Richard Medley on July 27, 2005. Richard was also the chief economist for the US House Banking Committee, and he and Dorinda worked on fundraising for causes with the likes of Desmond Tutu, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Hillary Clinton.

The couple remained married until Richard's death in November 2011. Ten years after Richard's death, Dorinda shared a tribute to him on Instagram, posting photos from their wedding with the caption, "'Dorinda, You are My True North.' 10 years ago my husband, Richard H Medley, my friend and my partner, passed away. I now look to him as my 'True North' and know that he is still protecting, guiding, and watching over me. I will always love you."

A 2019 article in "Saratoga Living" stated that after Richard's death, "Eventually, she met her current love, John Mahdessian, owner of Manhattan's fabled couture restoration operation, Madame Paulette." Medley and Mahdessian split up before Dorinda's final season of "The Real Housewives of New York City."

Real Estate

In 2006, Medley paid $1.2 million for a 1,200 square foot apartment in New York City. In February 2022, she put the home on the market for $2.495 million, and it sold for $2.5 million a few months later. The apartment includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a chef's kitchen.

Bluestone Manor

When Dorinda was a child, she admired an 11,000 square foot mansion that her grandfather and great-grandfather had worked on as masons and hoped that it would be her home someday. After Dorinda married Richard, he surprised her by driving her to the house and telling her, "This is your house now." As it turned out, he purchased the home in May 2005, just a few weeks before they married. He paid $2.115 million.

Located in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, the 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom manor was actually named by Dorinda's "Real Housewives" co-star Carole Radziwell, who was inspired by the home's bluestone foundation.

Dorinda listed the home for sale around the time of Richard's death in 2011 for $4.9 million. She ultimately removed the listing and still owns the home today. Today it is worth between $5 and $6 million.