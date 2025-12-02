Uwe Boll Net Worth

What Is Uwe Boll's Net Worth?

Uwe Boll is a German director, producer, and screenwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. Uwe Boll has adapted several films from video games, and many of his movies are low-budget films funded by his companies Event Film Productions and Boll KG. Boll holds a doctorate in literature and studied at the University of Cologne and the University of Siegen.

Uwe's films have grossed a little over $100 million at the box office. His most successful film, 2003's "House of the Dead," grossed $14 million.

Uwe directed, wrote, and produced the films "German Fried Movie," "Barschel – Mord in Genf," "Amoklauf," "Das erste Semester," "Sanctimony," "Tunnel Rats," "Stoic," "Rampage," "Darfur," "Auschwitz," "Blubberella," and "Rampage: Capital Punishment." He has also directed, written, and/or produced the films "Flasko," "Angels Don't Sleep Here," "Blackwoods," "Heart of America," "House of the Dead," "Alone in the Dark," "BloodRayne," "In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale," "They Wait," "BloodRayne 2: Deliverance," "Postal," "Seed," "Alone in the Dark II," "Far Cry," "Final Storm," "Max Schmeling," "BloodRayne: The Third Reich," "In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds," "Zombie Massacre," "Suddenly," and "In the Name of the King 3: The Last Mission." Boll won a New York City Horror Film Festival Award in 2007 for "Seed." In 2016, he retired from the entertainment industry to pursue a career as a restaurateur, but he began making films again a few years later.

Early Life

Uwe Boll was born on June 22, 1965, in Wermelskirchen, West Germany. He attended the University of Cologne and earned a PhD in literature. Boll published a dissertation in 1994 while studying at the University of Siegen. He decided that he wanted to work in the entertainment business after seeing the film "Mutiny on the Bounty" at the age of 10.

Career

Boll made his filmmaking debut with 1991's "German Fried Movie," which he wrote, directed, produced, and appeared in. Next, he wrote, directed, and produced 1993's "Barschel – Mord in Genf," 1994's "Amoklauf," and 1997's "Das erste Semester." He also appeared in "Amoklauf," and the film earned him a Max Ophüls Award nomination. Uwe began the 2000s by producing the Icelandic film "Fíaskó" and writing, directing, and producing the psychological horror-crime film "Sanctimony." He wrote and directed the 2001 psychological thriller "Blackwoods," and in 2002, he directed "Heart of America" and produced "Angels Don't Sleep Here." In 2003, he directed and produced the action-horror film "House of the Dead," which was based on a Sega video game franchise. In 2005, Boll directed and produced two more films based on video game franchises: "Alone in the Dark" and "BloodRayne." He later directed 2007's "BloodRayne 2: Deliverance" and directed and produced 2011's "BloodRayne: The Third Reich." In 2007, Uwe directed and produced "In the Name of the King," which was based on Gas Powered Games' "Dungeon Siege" series, and he wrote, directed, produced, and appeared in "Postal," which was based on the Running with Scissors video game series of the same name. That year he also produced the Canadian horror film "They Wait" and wrote, directed, and produced "Seed," which won a Best Special Effects award at the New York City Horror Film Festival.

In 2008, Boll wrote, directed, and produced the war film "Tunnel Rats," and he produced "Alone in the Dark II" and directed and produced "Far Cry," which was based on a video game series by Ubisoft. In April of that year, The Guardian reported that Uwe had promised to retire if a petition asking for his retirement received one million signatures at PetitionOnline. A petition was launched on the website, and the makers of Stride gum said they would give a digital coupon for a pack of gum to each signer of the petition if it reached one million signatures by mid-May. However, the petition didn't reach one million signatures by the deadline. In a March 2010 interview with Movie Mikes, Boll said of his potential retirement, "I think no, it has been too long. If they would have made it to a million in like two months, then they would have had something. They even got sponsored by that gum factory. I felt like it's three years later, forget it. I also felt that people signed numerous times on the petition so it is probably only like 150,000 people that actually signed it." When PetitionOnline shut the petition down in September 2014, it had received around 350,000 signatures.

In 2009, Boll wrote, directed, and produced the films "Stoic," "Rampage," and "Darfur," then he directed and produced "The Final Storm" and wrote, directed, and appeared in "Max Schmeling" in 2010. His 2011 film "Auschwitz" was boycotted by several critics for being "too gruesome." That year, he also made the films "Blubberella" and "In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds." In 2013, Uwe produced and appeared in "Zombie Massacre," directed "Suddenly," and wrote, directed, and produced "Assault on Wall Street." Over the next few years, he directed "In the Name of the King 3: The Last Mission" (2014), "Rampage: Capital Punishment" (2014), and "Rampage: President Down" (2016). He retired from the entertainment industry in 2016 after opening Vancouver's Bauhaus Restaurant; in 2020, it won a Vancouver Magazine Award for Best European Restaurant. Boll returned to filmmaking in the early 2020s, and he subsequently wrote, directed, and produced the films "Hanau (Deutschland im Winter – Part 1)" (2021), "First Shift" (2024), and "Bandidos" (2024).

Personal Life

Uwe has lived in Canada for years, but he has retained his German citizenship. In 2014, he married Natalia Tudge, a Canadian film producer. The couple has welcomed a son together, and Boll is stepfather to Tudge's son from a previous relationship.

Awards and Nominations

In 1994, Boll earned a Max Ophüls Award nomination for "Amoklauf" at the Max Ophüls Festival. In 2007, "Seed" won the award for Best Special Effects at the New York City Horror Film Festival, and the following year, "They Wait" received a Leo Award nomination for Best Feature Length Drama. "Darfur" was named Best international Film at the 2009 New York International Independent Film and Video Festival.