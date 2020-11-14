Troy Miller net worth: Troy Miller is an American film producer, director, and screenwriter who has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for his work in comedy and being nominated for 15 Emmy Awards.

Troy Miller has more than 100 producing and directing credits to his name. He has produced or directed several TV series including The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! in 1989, Mr. Show with Bob and David from 1995 to 1998, Viva La Bam which he created from 2003 to 2005, Flight of the Conchords from 2007 to 2009, Reel Comedy from 2003 to 2010, Bored to Death from 2009 to 2011, Eagleheart from 2011 to 2012, Brand X with Russell Brand from 2012 to 2013, Deadbeat in 2014, Lopez in 2016, 12 Deadly Days in 2016, Nightcap from 2016 to 2017 Hidden America with Jonah Ray from 2016 to 2017, The Standups from 2017 to 2018, Arrested Development from 2013 to 2018, Commanders in 2019, Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2012, State of the Union from 2008 to 2010, and more. He worked on films including Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry met Lloyd.