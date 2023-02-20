Sam Raimi net worth

What Is Sam Raimi's Net Worth?

Sam Raimi is an American director, producer, writer and actor who has a net worth of $60 million. Sam Raimi is best known for writing and directing the "Evil Dead" franchise (1981–present) and for directing "Spider-Man" (2002), "Spider-Man 2" (2004), and "Spider-Man 3" (2007). Sam created or developed the television series "M.A.N.T.I.S." (1994–1997), "Xena: Warrior Princess" (1995–2001), "Spy Game" (1997), and "Ash vs Evil Dead" (2015–2018), and he has directed films such as "Darkman" (1990), "A Simple Plan" (1998), "For Love of the Game" (1999), "Drag Me to Hell" (2009), "Oz the Great and Powerful" (2013), and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (2022). Raimi has written and produced several of the projects he has directed, and he has also served as a producer on numerous films he didn't direct, including "Timecop" (1994), "The Grudge 2" (2006), "Poltergeist" (2015), and "Don't Breathe" (2016) as well as 2013's "Evil Dead" and 2023's "Evil Dead Rise." Sam has more than 40 acting credits to his name, appearing in the films "Spies Like Us" (1985), "Maniac Cop" (1988), "The Hudsucker Proxy" (1994), and "The Flintstones" (1994) and the miniseries "The Stand" (1994) and "The Shining" (1997) and voicing a squirrel in "The Jungle Book" (2016). He also formed the production companies Renaissance Pictures (1979) and Ghost House Pictures (2002).

Early Life

Sam Raimi was born Samuel Marshall Raimi on October 23, 1959, in Royal Oak, Michigan. He grew up in a Conservative Jewish household with mother Celia, father Leonard, sister Andrea, and brothers Ted, Ivan, and Sander. Sadly, Sander drowned at the age of 15, and Sam has said that his brother's death has "colored everything he's done for the rest of his life." Sander was the person who first introduced Sam to "Spider-Man," leading to Raimi's love of comics. Sam's parents were merchants, and Ted and Ivan both went into the entertainment industry, with Ted becoming an actor and Ivan becoming a screenwriter (as well as a physician). Ted has appeared in several of Sam's films, including the "Evil Dead" trilogy, and Ivan co-wrote "Darkman," "The Nutt House," "Army of Darkness," "Spider-Man 3," and "Drag Me to Hell" and co-created "Spy Game" and "Ash vs Evil Dead" with Sam. Raimi attended Groves High School, then he spent three semesters studying English at Michigan State University before dropping out to make "The Evil Dead."

Career

Sam met Bruce Campbell in 1975, and they began making Super 8 movies together. Raimi and Campbell collaborated with Ivan's roommate, Robert Tapert, on the 32-minute horror movie "Within the Woods" and the 1977 feature film "It's Murder!" Friends, family, and investors helped finance the 1981 horror film "The Evil Dead," which starred Campbell as Ash Williams and has led to two direct sequels, "Evil Dead II" (1987) and "Army of Darkness" (1992), the Starz series "Ash vs Evil Dead" (2015–2018), two films that Raimi didn't direct, a comic book franchise, several video games, and the stage play "Evil Dead: The Musical." After "The Evil Dead," Sam directed 1985's "Crimewave" which he co-wrote with the Coen brothers, and he co-wrote the 1989 comedy "Easy Wheels" with his brother Ivan and David O'Malley. Next, he directed, executive produced, and co-wrote 1990's "Darkman" which starred Liam Neeson and Frances McDormand, and he co-wrote 1992's "The Nutt House" with Ivan and Bruce Campbell. Raimi reunited with the Coen brothers to write the screenplay for 1994's "The Hudsucker Proxy," and he was the 2nd unit director on the film.

Sam directed the 1995 Western "The Quick and the Dead," the 1998 crime thriller "A Simple Plan," the 1999 sports drama "For Love of the Game," and the 2000 supernatural horror film "The Gift," then he helmed 2002's "Spider-Man," which starred Tobey Maguire and grossed $825 million at the box office. Raimi also directed 2004's "Spider-Man 2" and directed and co-wrote 2007's "Spider-Man 3," which earned $789 million and $895 million, respectively.

Sam is credited as a writer (story) on the 2005 Bruce Campbell-directed film "Man with the Screaming Brain," and he directed and co-wrote the 2009 supernatural horror film "Drag Me to Hell." He directed the 2013 fantasy film "Oz the Great and Powerful," which brought in $493.3 million at the box office, and in 2017, he directed the short horror film "The Black Ghiandola." Raimi directed two episodes of the 2014 Fox series "Rake," a show he also executive produced, and he wrote and directed the three-part episode "The Golden Arm" of the Quibi series "50 States of Fright" in 2020. As of this writing, the highest-grossing film Sam has directed is 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which grossed $955.8 million at the box office.

Personal Life

Sam married Gillian Greene in 1993, and they have welcomed five children together, Emma, Lorne, Dashiell, Henry, and Oliver. Emma, Henry, and Lorne were extras in "Spider-Man 3" and "Drag Me to Hell." Gillian is the daughter of actor/musician Lorne Greene, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as Ben Cartwright on "Bonanza."

Awards and Nominations

Raimi received the George Pal Memorial Award from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films in 2001, and the organization gave him a Saturn Award for Best Director for "Spider-Man 2" in 2005. He was also nominated in that category for "Darkman" (1991), "Spider-Man" (2003), and "Spider-Man 3" (2008). "Army of Darkness" earned Sam a Golden Raven at the Brussels International Festival of Fantasy Film, a Critics' Award and a Best Film nomination at the 1993 Fantasporto festival, Best Classic DVD and Best Restoration awards at the 2015 Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Awards, a Grand Prize nomination at the 1993 Avoriaz Fantastic Film Festival, and a Best Film nomination at the 1992 Sitges – Catalonian International Film Festival. Sam received an International Fantasy Film Award nomination for Best Film for "Evil Dead II" at the 1988 Fantasporto festival, and at the Sitges – Catalonian International Film Festival, "The Evil Dead" won the Prize of the International Critics' Jury in 1982, Raimi was named Best Director for "Darkman" in 1990, he was presented with the Time-Machine Honorary Award in 1992, and "Evil Dead II" and "Darkman" earned Best Film nominations in 1987 and 1990, respectively. Raimi has received numerous Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Award nominations in addition to his wins for "Army of Darkness," taking home the prize for Best TV Presentation for "Ash vs Evil Dead" in 2015.

In 1999, "A Simple Plan" won a Special Jury Prize at the Cognac Festival du Film Policier, and in 2003, Sam earned an SFX Award nomination for Best SF or Fantasy Film Director for "Spider-Man." He won an Empire Award for Best Director for "Spider-Man 2" in 2005, and he was nominated in that category for "Spider-Man" in 2003. He also received Hugo Award nominations for Best Dramatic Presentation – Long Form for both films, and he earned Scream Award nominations for Best Director for "Spider-Man 3" (2007) and "Drag Me to Hell" (2009). "Drag Me to Hell" received Fright Meter Award nominations for Best Director and Best Screenplay as well. In 2016, Raimi was honored with the Filmmaker's Award from the Motion Picture Sound Editors, and "Ash vs Evil Dead" won an iHorror Award for Best Horror Series. Sam received a Best Director of a Short Film nomination for "The Black Ghiandola" at the 2017 Northeast Film Festival, and in 2022, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" earned a Dragon Award nomination for Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Movie.

Real Estate

In 2008, Sam Raimi paid $11.85 million for a home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.