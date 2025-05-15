What is Ricardo Darín's Net Worth?

Ricardo Darín is an Argentine actor, director, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Ricardo Darín is considered one of the greatest movie stars in his country. He has starred in such films as "Nine Queens," "Son of the Bride," "Moon of Avellaneda," "The Aura," and "The Signal," the lattermost of which marked his feature directorial debut. Darín also starred in the Academy Award-winning 2009 film "The Secret in Their Eyes" and the 2014 box-office smash "Wild Tales," and won the Goya Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2015 film "Truman."

Early Life

Ricardo Darín was born on January 16, 1957, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Roxana and Ricardo Sr., both actors. He has Italian and Lebanese ancestry. When Darín was 12, his parents divorced.

Film Career

Darín began his film career appearing mostly in films targeted at youth audiences, such as "Así es la vida," "La carpa del amor," and "La canción de Buenos Aires." He eventually moved to more mature roles in such 1980s films as "El desquite," "La Rosales," and "The Stranger." Darín gained his greatest recognition yet in 1993 for his role in the thriller "Perdido por perdido." Later in the decade, he starred in the drama "The Lighthouse" and the romantic comedy "Same Love, Same Rain." In 2000, Darín starred opposite Gastón Pauls in the acclaimed heist drama "Nine Queens." He had further success the following year with "La fuga" and "Son of the Bride," the latter of which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. Darín starred in two more films in 2002, the comedy "Samy y yo" and the historical drama "Kamchatka." He subsequently starred in "Moon of Avellaneda," which came out in 2004. The year after that, Darín gave an acclaimed performance as an epileptic taxidermist with a photographic memory in the psychological thriller "The Aura," winning both the Silver Condor Award and the Clarín Award for Best Actor. He went on to star in "The Education of Fairies" in 2006. The following year, Darín starred in "XXY" and the neo-noir "The Signal," the latter of which was also his feature debut as a director.

In 2009, Darín starred in the crime drama "The Secret in Their Eyes," his fourth collaboration with director Juan José Campanella. The film was a massive commercial hit, and earned Darín his second Silver Condor Award for Best Actor. Additionally, it won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Darín received further acclaim for his performance in "The Dancer and the Thief," another 2009 release. In 2010, he starred opposite Martina Gusmán in the crime drama "Carancho," and in 2011 starred in the box-office hit "Chinese Take-Away." Darín subsequently reunited with Gusmán for the 2012 crime drama "White Elephant." Also that year, he starred in the Spanish comedy "A Gun in Each Hand." In 2013, Darín starred in the mystery films "Thesis on a Homicide" and "7th Floor." The next year, he starred in "Delirium" and "Wild Tales," the latter the biggest box-office success in Argentine history and an Academy Award nominee for Best Foreign Language Film. Darín went on to give a lauded performance in the 2015 film "Truman," garnering him the Goya Award for Best Actor. His subsequent credits included "Black Snow," "The Summit," "Everybody Knows," and "Heroic Losers." In 2022, Darín portrayed Julio César Strassera in the acclaimed historical drama "Argentina, 1985," the fourth film he starred in to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

Television Career

As a teenager in the early 1970s, Darín appeared on such television shows as "Las grandes novelas," "Alta comedia," "Estación retiro," and "Ayer fue mentira." In the latter half of the decade, his credits included "Pablo en nuestra piel," "Vos y yo, toda la vida," and "Una escalera al cielo." Darín became even more successful on the small screen in the 1980s with roles on shows such as "Casa de muñecas," "Me case con vos," "Nosotros y los miedos," and "Galas de teatro." One of his biggest commercial hits was the 1987 telenovela "Estrellita mía," co-starring Andrea del Boca. In 1993, following roles on "Rebelde," "Buenos Aires, háblame de amor," and "Mi otro yo," Darín began starring on the smash show "Mi cuñado," a remake of the 1970s show. He starred opposite Luis Brandoni. Darín's later television credits include "Le mujer del presidente," "Para vestir santos," and the Netflix series "The Eternaut," based on the comic of the same name.

Stage Career

Darín began his acting career on the stage, making his debut alongside his parents when he was ten years old. In the 1980s, he became popular as a so-called galancito, one of a group of young actors who adapted popular television shows into stage productions. Among these productions was "La extraña pareja," an adaptation of "The Odd Couple." In the early 1990s, Darín made his theatrical directorial debut with the production "Pájaros in the nait." He continued acting on stage throughout the decade. After mainly focusing on film in the '00s, Darín returned to the stage in 2013 to star in "Escenas de la vida conyugal," a Spanish adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's "Scenes from a Marriage." He went on to reprise his role in 2015.

Personal Life

In 1988, Darín wed Florencia Bas, with whom he has two children named Chino and Clara.